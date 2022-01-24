ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

Poem of the week: Please Do Not Touch the Walrus … by Caleb Parkin

By Carol Rumens
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago

Please Do Not Touch the Walrus or Sit on the Iceberg

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3F8vvd_0dtx1kM400
the Horniman Museum, Forest Hill, London. Photograph: Steve Vidler/Alamy

Horniman Museum, Summer 2019

So, I clamber up, on top of the fibreglass plinth,
rise from the chevrons of the parquet floor
as though it melted into thick-cold waves

and I emerge, triumphant and substantial,
hear my epic belly boom on the fake ice,
hands slapping flatly on the hollow berg,

relaunch my fingers as weighty webbed
fins before I tackle his avuncular mass,
high-five his suedey and ample rump.

Together on our tiny island, I offer my new
form to brisk expanses, the gritty battlegrounds
of arctic beaches. My chest proud and lifted

as a dormant volcano. Then my incisors extend,
telescopic – tusks prodding at my clavicle bones.
Whiskers, these exhilarating bristles of whisker,

tickle out from the prow of my titanic mass.
We are in tandem, a double-breasted catamaran.
We are Rose and Jack on our own luxury boat.

And when staff approach with their lanyard spears,
their hunters’ walkie-talkies, to stare up at the hull
of our little world, our Oscar-nominated forever,

I’ll look down through blubbering eyes and briny
breathlessness, then whisper in impeccable walrus:
I’m flying .

Caleb Parkin’s impressive first collection, This Fruiting Body , is described on the jacket as “a playful invitation to a queer ecopoetics that permeates our bodies and speech, our gardens, homes and city suburbs”. Parkin’s playfulness of style is aligned with, but not weighed down by, a serious concern with crossing boundaries and challenging received pieties. Interviewed about his role as Bristol City Poet he remarks on the importance of acknowledging that ecology includes “all the icky stuff” – and the menagerie in This Fruiting Body faithfully investigates spiders, black mould and even a fatberg. This week’s poem focuses on a more conventional species, the walrus, but illustrates Parkin’s balance of wit, passion and humour. Since I remember the walrus in question from long-ago childhood visits to the Horniman Museum, I was delighted to meet him again and witness his apotheosis.

For the poem’s narrator, the rules about the exhibit set out in the title are calls to transgression. At first, we might imagine that narrator to be the walrus himself. But the third stanza makes it clear that it’s the human who has climbed the fake iceberg plinth and begun his own metamorphosis to walrus. Now he must “relaunch” his fingers as “weighty webbed fins” before going on to “tackle” the museum walrus, and “high-five his suedey and ample rump”. The pair are soon united on their “tiny island” and the speaker, still concerned with adding more intensely realised physical detail to his animal-self, extends his imagination now to include his surroundings, “the gritty battlegrounds / of arctic beaches”.

As if inspired by the iceberg, and launched by the phrases “epic belly” and “titanic mass”, the poem, as it evolves into a love story, finds an unexpected analogy with the encounter in the movie Titanic, where Rose and Jack harmonise ecstatically “in tandem” at the rail of the speeding ship. “I’m flying” are Rose’s words as she stands spread-armed on the ship’s railing.

Parkin’s method combines comedy and dignity. The film reference isn’t used to ridicule the creatures in the poem. Instead, the walrus romance seems to work satirically against the melodramatic movie romance: perhaps it also gently targets the overweening human ambition for making epic movies and building unsinkable ships. The poem’s fantasy, also movie-like, lets love triumph over rules and boundaries, but not without likely retribution, as the museum staff approach with their “lanyard spears” and “hunters’ walkie-talkies”. While the narrator has the last words, the “blubbering eyes” might suggest there is only a seized moment of glory and no happy “forever” for this Rose and Jack.

We could read the poem as a lightly carried warning about environmentalism as “epic” utopian fantasy. What matters most, though, is the way it brings us so close to the walrus we begin to inhabit its body and feel its sensations. At the poem’s heart there is a real live animal (or two) with fins, tusks and whiskers, celebrated but not romanticised, not (unlike the iceberg) fake.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

The Guardian view on memory in art: fallible yet magical

The National Gallery of Ireland’s exhibition of the work of Jack B Yeats, soon to conclude, is most encouraging for those who feel that they have yet to fulfil their creative potential. The artist made many of his most avant garde works when he was in his 70s and 80s, a period in which he was also at his most prolific as an oil painter. As an artist, he ended up worlds away from the young man he’d been in 1905, producing sketches for the Manchester Guardian to illustrate JM Synge’s pioneering articles on the appalling poverty suffered by the inhabitants of rural Connemara and Mayo. Over time, his style loosened and dissolved into near abstraction – though he never abandoned elements of figuration. By the end, he was no longer working from observation, but from memory.
VISUAL ART
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Poem#The Walrus#Iceberg#Alamy Horniman Museum
The Guardian

If the Democrats don’t shape up, Biden’s presidency will lead to a Trumpian sequel

How should one feel about the first year of the Biden presidency?. I can’t really say I’m disappointed, since I didn’t have high hopes going into it. But I do feel dread. This last year has felt a bit like being trapped in a nail-biting intermission between two horror films. The opening instalment consisted of Donald Trump’s first four years in office – it ended with the cliffhanger of a deadly plague and a surreal, poorly executed, but still terrifying ransacking of the Capitol. The sequel practically writes itself, as the man ascends to power a second time, even more emboldened and determined to hold on to power.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
The Guardian

Meat Loaf obituary

Bat Out of Hell singer known for his powerful maelstrom of sound and spectacular live shows, including the Rocky Horror Show
MUSIC
The Guardian

Russian activists publish leaked photos of Putin-linked palace

Leaked photographs have confirmed details of a luxurious £1bn palace allegedly built for Vladimir Putin’s personal use, Russian anti-corruption activists have said. The trove of nearly 500 photographs of “Putin’s palace”, published by Alexei Navalny’s Anti-Corruption Fund, show that the palatial mansion on Russia’s Black Sea coast has a vast marble swimming pool decorated with busts of Greek gods, a hookah lounge with a pole for dancing, a wine cellar, theatre, and other gaudily decorated amenities.
POLITICS
The Guardian

Elza Soares: samba’s greatest star epitomised the vivacious spirit of Brazil

Elza Soares stood quietly, a few minutes before being born into music. Engulfed by audience fuss and hullabaloo, another of her competitors had been disqualified from the radio talent show she was attending. It was 1953, and Soares had just one chance to bring home the cash prize – she needed it to help care for her unwell son. She was still a teenager and, once on stage, her oversized, ragged dress would make the audience explode into laughter. “What’s the planet you came from?” asked the host, waiting for the gag’s cue. “I’m from Planet Hunger,” she said. Silence took hold of the venue, and Elza sang for the first time. She never stopped, until her death this week aged 91.
WORLD
The Independent

Alicia Witt speaks after parents found dead in dilapidated home: ‘They weren’t penniless, they were stubborn’

Walking Dead actress Alicia Witt has opened up about the mysterious death of her parents, more than one month after they were found dead inside their dilapidated home with no heat in Massachusetts.The actor and singer revealed that her parents, Robert and Diane Witt, refused her help and she was not allowed inside her their home “for well over a decade”.“My parents were not penniless. They were fiercely stubborn, beautifully original souls, and with that, they made choices - choices that I couldn’t talk them out of. I did help them, in all the ways I could - in all...
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

The Guardian

130K+
Followers
48K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy