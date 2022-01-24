ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

Feeling burnt out by COVID? How Vermonters can spot the stress and cope.

By Elizabeth Murray, Burlington Free Press
The Burlington Free Press
 3 days ago
Vermonters have recently reported feeling anxiety over COVID-19 coupled with work and personal stresses during one of the colder months of winter, according to Vermont's Health Department.

As the state enters the third year of a global pandemic and deals with the most contagious version of the virus yet, health officials say Vermonters may be experiencing burnout — or feeling very worn out. Vermont health officials say burnout can affect any person in any profession.

On Jan. 20, state health officials and COVID Support VT shared information through their social media accounts about how people can spot burnout and ways they can cope.

What are some symptoms of burnout?

Vermont's Health Department and COVID Support VT say people experiencing burnout may have the following symptoms:

  • Loss of motivation.
  • Feeling helpless, trapped or defeated.
  • An increasingly negative outlook on work.
  • Decreased satisfaction or sense of accomplishment.

How to cope with burnout

Vermont health officials say that people feeling burnout can consider some of the following coping mechanisms:

  • Taking time off from work.
  • Taking breaks throughout the workday.
  • Talking to someone about feelings.

The Health Department also recommended that people connect with COVID Support VT, an organization working to help people cope with the pandemic through education, emotional support, and connection to community services.

Resources through COVID Support VT can be accessed by visiting covidsupportvt.org or by calling 2-1-1 and selecting option 2.

Contact Elizabeth Murray at 802-310-8585 or emurray@freepressmedia.com. Follow her on Twitter at @LizMurrayBFP.

