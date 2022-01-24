ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Game Trailers: Phantom Breaker: Omnia Waka Character Trailer

By Tristan
gamingideology.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRocket Panda Games brings us another character trailer to start the...

gamingideology.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Marvel Zombies: A Zombicide Game Releases Epic New Trailer

CMON, Spin Master Games, and Guillotine Games have created something special with their next project, the much anticipated Marvel Zombies: A Zombicide Game, and now they're giving fans a first look at some of the undead characters roaming the world in an epic (and brutal) new trailer. Marvel Zombies Zombicide will be CMON's 50th Kickstarter, and after having a chance to play the game for a bit, it's going to be one that you absolutely should try. The game hits Kickstarter on January 18th, but in the meantime, you can check out the awesome new trailer in the video above.
VIDEO GAMES
nintendosoup.com

Pocky & Rocky Reshrined Receives New Character Trailer And Gameplay Details

Publisher Natsume Atari and developer Tengo Project have uploaded a new trailer for Pocky & Rocky Reshrined. The new trailer shows off more footage of the game in action, including some new playable characters. The game’s official website has similarly been updated with new details about these characters, which you can find below translated via Gematsu:
VIDEO GAMES
nintendosoup.com

Chocobo GP Vehicle Types Detailed, More Character Trailers Shared

Square Enix has revealed some new details about Chocobo GP, including some more character spotlight trailers. The new details concern that different vehicle types available in the game. Each character will get to choose between a Standard, Speed, and Grip type, each with different characteristics as well as very slight changes in appearance. For example, White Mage Shirma’s standard vehicle is the Mysidia Rabbit, and her other options are the Mysidia Rabbit Type-S (Grip model), and Mysidia Rabbit Type-R (Speed model).
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omnia#Xbox One And Switch
noisypixel.net

Phantom Breaker: Omnia Shares New Trailer Highlighting The Protagonist & Adept Greatsword Wielder, Mikoto Nishina

Publisher Rocket Panda Games has shared a new trailer for their upcoming 2D fighter, Phantom Breaker: Omnia, highlighting the combatant Mikoto Nishina. She is the franchise’s main protagonist, wielding a greatsword named Maestro. Despite the apparent weighty burden provided by such a large-scale weapon, Mikoto still manages to be...
VIDEO GAMES
hardcoregamer.com

Guerrilla Games Drops New Story Trailer for Horizon Forbidden West

Guerrilla Games and PlayStation Studios today dropped a brand new story trailer for their upcoming epic, Horizon Forbidden West. The trailer drops with just a month left until players can hop back into Aloy’s shoes. Arriving February 18 on PS5 and PS4, the sequel pits our heroine up against a series of new threats, including a world-ending blight, a new enemy faction, Sylens and his plans, and many new dangers.
VIDEO GAMES
noisypixel.net

The King of Fighters XV Character Trailer #39 Introduces The Classy Light Wielder, Elisabeth Blanctorche

SNK Corporation has released a new character trailer showcasing their upcoming fighting game, The King of Fighters XV. This trailer highlights Elisabeth Blanctorche, a combatant utilizing various supernatural moves. Imbued with some manner of vibrant light, Elisabeth’s toolkit dishes out spells from both close and afar. Further, she can instantly teleport behind foes and her special consists of forging a bow that shoots a fatal shot.
VIDEO GAMES
Twinfinite

Horizon Forbidden West Gets New Trailer, Key Art, & Screenshots Showing Story & Characters

Today Sony Interactive Entertainment and Guerrilla Games released a new trailer and a gallery of images of the upcoming open-world game Horizon Forbidden West. The new assets focus on the story and the characters that Aloy will meet, some of whom will accompany her in her new adventure. We also meet Tilda, a “mysterious new character with a special connection to the ancient past.”
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
Twinfinite

Netflix’s The Cuphead Show Captures the Charm of the Game in New Trailer

The Cuphead Show is a new Netflix animated series based on the punishing 2D side-scrolling boss rush game. Cuphead was originally praised for its beautiful and fluid old-timey graphics and animation, as well as the iconic characters and bosses we got to meet along the way. The Netflix series is...
TV SERIES
Siliconera

Touken Ranbu Warriors Characters Showcased in English Switch Trailers

Touken Ranbu Warriors is heading to the Switch in May 2022 worldwide, perhaps helping to introduce the series and its characters to people outside Japan. While Koei Tecmo’s been slower about sharing English insights, there’s a one-two punch of videos. The latest two Touken Ranbu Warriors English trailers focus on its gameplay and Mikazuki Munechika’s team.
VIDEO GAMES
uploadvr.com

VR Narrative Game The Last Worker Reveals New Trailer

A new trailer for VR narrative game The Last Worker debuted, giving us a closer look at some of the characters, story and gameplay. The Last Worker, developed by Oiffy and Wolf & Wood, is set for release on Quest, SteamVR and flatscreen devices later this year. It’s a dystopian narrative VR game where you play as Kurt, a factory worker joined by his robotic companion stew, voiced by Jason Isaacs.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy