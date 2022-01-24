ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paws what you're doing and meet Vermont's Puppy Bowl participants for 2022

By Brent Hallenbeck, Burlington Free Press
 3 days ago
Vermonters have at least two players to root for on Super Bowl Sunday — Pudding and Dumpling.

Vermont dogs bearing those names will be among the participants Sunday, Feb. 13 in Puppy Bowl XVIII. (That’s the 18th-annual event, for those of you not fluent in Roman.) The three-hour broadcast featuring cute pups cavorting on a miniature football field will be shown on Discovery+ and Animal Planet.

Puppy Bowl, according to a news release from the streaming service and cable channel, “celebrates adoptable pups in all their cuteness and showcases the incredible shelters and rescues, as well as their staffers, who dedicate their lives to helping animals find their fur-ever loving homes.” This year, 118 adoptable puppies from 33 states and 67 shelters will play for “Team Ruff” or “Team Fluff” as they compete for the “Lombarky” Trophy, an honor legendary football coach Vince Lombardi probably never imagined being named for him.

Pudding and Dumpling are siblings from the same litter, according to an email sent to the Burlington Free Press from a Puppy Bowl publicist. Their mother, Banana, arrived pregnant at the Rutland County Humane Society and gave birth to nine puppies.

Does Vermont have a state dog?: A look at attempts to name a Green Mountain State breed

Vermont's first police comfort dog:Here's how K9 Duke has made an impact

'I realized a dream': What's next for Food Network baking-contest champion Adam Monette?

The Puppy Bowl website lists Pudding and Dumping as Labrador Retriever/American Pit Bull Terrier mixes. “Pudding is a sweet girl who loves to play with people more than her canine companions,” according to the email. “Dumpling is a strong silent type who loves to run around his new yard.”

This year’s roster doubles the number of Vermont dogs from last year’s Puppy Bowl. Stitch, who also came through the Rutland County Humane Society, was featured in the 2021 Puppy Bowl.

If you watch

What: Puppy Bowl XVIII

When: 2 p.m. ET Sunday, Feb. 13

Where: Discovery+ and Animal Planet

Information: www.discovery.com/shows/puppy-bowl/see/puppy-bowl-announcement

Contact Brent Hallenbeck at bhallenbeck@freepressmedia.com. Follow Brent on Twitter at www.twitter.com/BrentHallenbeck.

Comments / 0

