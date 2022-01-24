Here's why Omar Bah, founder of RI's Refugee Dream Center, is running for Congress

PROVIDENCE — Omar Bah thinks he sees an opportunity to bring greater diversity to Rhode Island’s Congressional delegation while providing effective representation for all Rhode Islanders, including communities of refugees and immigrants.

The 42-year-old Providence immigrant says these are the motivations for his candidacy, which was born soon after incumbent U.S. Rep. James Langevin announced that he will not seek reelection later this year.

“The main reason is I want to bring in a diverse identity in politics,” said Bah, a former African newspaper journalist who came to Rhode Island as a refugee, founded a local organization that helps refugees and later became a psychologist, earning his doctorate in 2020.

Bah said Sunday that he would pursue legislation for a comprehensive overhaul of the immigration system, and try to pass laws that would provide more funding for early childhood education and affordable housing. He supports the Green New Deal proposal for dealing with climate change, he said.

Omar Bah on immigration

Aspects of Bah’s politics might come as a surprise to certain observers who are eager to typecast any Democrat with strong views on matters of diversity, immigration and climate change.

Yes, for example, Bah would like to see more immigrants and refugees settling in the United States, but no, he says, he would “never” support a policy where “borders are open and everybody comes in whenever they want.”

“My ardent approach in Congress would be to prevent the displacement of people,” Bah said.

Around the globe, war, climate change, the collapse of governments and the hardships under dictators, cause large numbers of people to flee the United States for refuge, according to Bah.

If the U.S. can find ways to address those problems in the first place, he argues, it would head off displacement and alleviate significant pressure on the immigration system.

Moderate political style

On the subject of political style, Bah promises a “moderate tone.”

He said he doesn’t want to be “too partisan.”

To that end, he’s unwilling, he said, to accuse particular other politicians, on either side of the political spectrum, of being too extreme or not moderate enough.

“Everybody loves the country,” Bah said.

“I’m not running against anybody,” he added. He will not “attack or disparage any candidate or opponent,” he said.

Young Black men and police: 'I want to represent both communities'

Bah said he recognizes the concerns of young Black men, who fearing the police, are afraid to drive at night. He said he also realizes many police officers may feel that Black men hate them.

He said his way of helping both sides is to try to provide helpful dialogue.

“I want to represent both communities,” he said.

Bah’s history shows a capacity for steely criticism: In his 20s, as a journalist in The Gambia, in western Africa, his criticism and reporting made him a target of the country’s abusive dictator, Yahya Jammeh, who told journalists to register with a government commission or “go to hell” in 2004 .

One time, Bah was kidnapped and tortured. Later, in 2006, Jammeh’s government discovered Bah’s involvement in anonymous online postings and police launched a manhunt for him. He took flight and ended up in Rhode Island.

About 15 years later, the founder of Providence's Refugee Dream Center , is running for Congress.

