Monday's Child: Damien, 15, enjoys sports

Damien, 15, likes to play basketball and flag football.

Damien is a smart and outgoing teenager of Portuguese descent. He likes making others laugh and has a great sense of humor. Damien does well with other peers and adults. He enjoys playing basketball and flag football. Damien also likes Legos, video games and magic cards. He does well in school with extra support. Damien’s dream is to become a lawyer.

Legally freed for adoption, Damien would do best in a family of any constellation. He would prefer a two-parent household. He would do well as the youngest or only child in the home.

He would like a family that would help maintain his connection to his birth mother and paternal aunt. Damien would benefit from caregivers that are patient and supportive.

Who can adopt?

Can you provide the guidance, love and stability that a child needs? If you’re at least 18 years old, have a stable source of income and room in your heart, you may be a perfect match to adopt a waiting child. Adoptive parents can be single, married or partnered; experienced or not; renters or homeowners; LGBTQ singles and couples.

The process to adopt a child from foster care requires training, interviews and home visits to determine if adoption is right for you, and if so, to help connect you with a child or sibling group that your family will be a good match for.

To learn more about adoption from foster care, call the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange at (617) 964-6273 or visit www.mareinc.org. The sooner you call, the sooner a waiting child will have a permanent place to call home.