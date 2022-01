LONG BRANCH - The city will go through with a sale of a small piece of vacant land in the West End Section for $640,000 to the Sephardic Torah Center. The City Council was unanimous in their vote to sell the land, which city attorney Louis Rainone said the congregation wants in order to make additional parking spaces. The Sephardic Torah Center could not be reached for comment.

