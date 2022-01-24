Long Branch art exhibit focuses in on 'Natural Wonder'

LONG BRANCH - If you're going toward Broadway in town, there's an exhibit at the Long Branch Arts & Cultural Center that explores the relationship between people and the natural world, according Kira Yustak, the painter who created the pieces.

Yustak, who is originally from Norristown, Pennsylvania, and now calls Long Branch home along with her husband and son, started painting at a young age and decided to become an artist at the age of seven.

She titled this latest exhibit "Natural Wonders."

She said the paintings are about the "awe-inspiring way that the natural world works together in endless ways, with so many systems in coordination with each other."

"We are part of this great interconnecting system on earth which is beautiful, sublime and powerful," Yustak said.

The Long Branch Arts & Cultural Center is a converted Bank of America building at the corner of Broadway and Branchport Avenue. The building still has some bank remnants, none more prominent than the open vault in the main showroom.

The bank donated the building to the city two years ago and city has been using it as cultural center and for local artists to showcase their work.

LBAC Coordinator, Christine Sullivan said Yustak's work mixes "imagination with realism."

"Her art is vibrant, fun, and shows people the everyday magic that surrounds us in the natural world. If you want to see an artist with a colorful and unique perspective, this is one show you don't want to miss,” Sullivan said.

The show is open until Jan. 27. Entry is free. People can also view the exhibit online though the city's website and hear Yustak talk about her creations.

