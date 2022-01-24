ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Lottie leads Flagler's second-half rally to beat No. 17 Augusta

By From Staff Reports
The St. Augustine Record
3 days ago
 3 days ago
Senior Jaizec Lottie had 22 points to lead five Flagler players in double figures as the Saints rallied past No. 17 Augusta 79-66 on Saturday at Flagler Gymnasium.

Flagler (14-3, 7-1 Peach Belt), winners of four straight, were led in scoring by senior Derrick Ellis Jr. with 14, senior Kohl Roberts with 13, senior Chris Metzger with 12 and sophomore Spencer Bain with 11 off the bench.

Lottie, the Peach Belt's leading scorer at 21.6 points per game, added a game-high nine assists, six rebounds and four steals. Roberts, a Georgia College transfer, had his first double-double at Flagler with 13 points and 10 rebounds. Bain matched his season high with 11 points.

“I am really proud of our team,” said head coach Chad Warner. “Augusta is really good and well coached. We were fortunate to have a lot of guys make winning plays in the second half.”

Tyshaun Crawford had 21 points and eight rebounds for the Jaguars (14-3, 4-3 PBC), who led the entire first half. Augusta's largest lead was nine (20-11) with 12:21 left in the first half. The Saints trailed by four at 35-31 at the half.

Flagler's first lead came thanks to a Lottie layup with 18:28 left in the second half at 37-35. The two teams traded leads until the Saints took the lead for good at 61-59 with 6:52 left.

Who: Flagler at Clayton State

When: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 26

Where: Morrow, Georgia

