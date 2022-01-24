Huskies are wonderful pets for the right person or family; but do your research!

Bev Greco, executive director, South Jersey Regional Animal Shelter

There’s a new wave rushing in through the shelter doors; a surge of Huskies coming in regularly. They have now taken over as the third most common breed to come in as strays. Their popularity has been growing rapidly in our area and it’s not uncommon for us to have five or six in the building at any given time.

Last week we had enough of them to make our own sled team!

Their beauty is undeniable, their luxurious coats and regal conformation give them an almost majestic appearance. However, for the average home, this breed can prove a difficult breed to maintain as a house pet.

There are pros and cons. But choosing a Husky as a pet should only be done after careful consideration and planning.

First, let me make it very clear that the cons of Husky ownership are mostly about the owner, not the breed. The negatives are all about the work and commitment required to keep them happy and well balanced, which many people are not able to do.

Huskies are considered working dogs, which means they are typically very high energy and require a significant amount of physical activity and mental stimulation. A lack of those things will result in a destructive, anxiety ridden dog.

The reason we get so many Huskies in as strays is because they are incredible escape artists. They will go over, under or through just about any type of fencing and can be door darters if the opportunity presents itself. They also have a high predatory drive for small animals, further enhancing their desire to escape any type of confinement.

Before acquiring a Husky, you will need to first go out and buy the best vacuum on the market … and then buy a second one to have as a backup. They are very heavy shedders to say the least.

Their stamina and activity level make them incompatible for a quiet, sedate home. They do best with a steady stream of activity and entertainment.

They also have a strong pack drive, meaning they do not do well if left alone for long periods.

Enough about the challenges of loving a Husky, let’s talk about some the pros.

They are by nature gentle and friendly to both other dogs and people. They’re very playful and make great sporting partners, always up for a run, a nice hike or fun and games in back yard.

To help offset the shedding issue, they are generally very clean and odorless, nothing really sticks to them and they don’t have the typical oily coat that produces the strong smell that most dogs are prone to.

Along with their gorgeous appearance, they are also highly intelligent and will bond deeply with their humans when placed in a successful home.

Like all things worth having in life, there’s a lot of work involved. But it’s definitely worth it with these fabulous dogs.

Shelter needs: Dog and cat adult dry food without red dyes, small dog treats, canned dog and cat food, cat nip, cardboard cat scratchers, paper towels, and gift cards for pet supply and grocery outlets.

Shelter address: 1244 N. Delsea Drive in Vineland.

For information about fostering, visit https://southjerseyregionalanimalshelter.org/volunteer_main/foster.

To submit an adoption form for one of the Pets of the Week or another animal at the shelter, visit https://southjerseyregionalanimalshelter.org/forms/adoption-questionnaire.

To volunteer, email the volunteer coordinator at volunteers@sjras.org.

For SJRAS information, call (856) 691-1500 or visit southjerseyregionalanimalshelter.org or SJRASVineland on Facebook.

DOGS OF THE WEEK

Calvin is a very nice, 1-year-old Siberian Husky. This handsome guy is friendly and engaging.

Luna is a lovely, 2-year-old Siberian Husky. She is a smart and friendly girl.

Lincoln Loud is a 1-year-old Siberian Husky with eye-catching, interesting markings. This good-looking pup is young and like most huskies, will need good daily exercise.

Matthew is a gorgeous, 4-year-old Siberian Husky. He is an active boy that will need plenty of attention and exercise.

Emerald is a darling, 1-year-old, medium-sized, mixed breed that came to us as a very thin, frightened stray. Each day Emerald is becoming happier, healthier and more trusting. This sweet little girl will make someone a loving, devoted best friend.

Janie is a lovely, 1-year-old pit mix. She is a well-mannered girl, who is smart and oh so pretty! Janie knows the sit command and loves treats. She is best suited to a home without active, young children.

Whitney is a sweet, pretty, 6-year-old pit mix. She is friendly, well-mannered and has a fun and curious personality. This nice girl is waiting and hoping for a loving forever home.

CATS OF THE WEEK

Cleopatra is a beautiful girl, who is waiting for a home where she can be the queen.

Galaxy is a beautiful girl with unique markings.

Rocky is a handsome guy, who wants to be your new best friend.

Yoda is a young girl, who longs to be a positive force in your home.

North is a handsome young man who is looking for his forever home.

Jericho is a sweet boy who just wants to be loved. He was living life as a stray but now he has a chance to get his own family. He is at the Millville PetSmart. He is fixed, chipped and vaccinated.

Tostito is a handsome, young, male kitten, who is looking for a forever home.

Send community news and event items to lvoit@gannett.com. Help support local journalism with a subscription to The Daily Journal/Courier Post/Burlington County Times.