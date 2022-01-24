Cumberland, Gloucester & Salem county residents invited to participate in health survey

Food Insecurity? Obesity? Substance Abuse?

What are the key health issues in your community?

Residents of Cumberland, Gloucester and Salem counties are invited to participate in Community Health Needs Assessment survey.

Participants will answer questions about their health, health risk behaviors, preventive health practices, and access to health care, as well as community strengths and weaknesses.

This research is anonymous, which means there will be no link between participant’s identities and their responses on the survey.

The survey is free and only takes about five minutes.

There’s also an optional portion, which will take about 10 minutes.

Why should you participate?

The purpose of this research, which is conducted by Kristin Curtis, assistant director at The Senator Walter Rand Institute for Public Affairs at Rutgers University, Camden, is to collect feedback on health issues and services from individuals who live in Cumberland, Gloucester and Salem counties.

The answers provided will be analyzed and used by Inspira Health to design services that address key issues facing the communities.

Every three years, Inspira participates in a Community Health Needs Assessment as required by the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act.

To improve health outcomes and overall wellbeing, Inspira implements strategies consistent with the CHNA results to address the community’s perceived health needs.

Inspira Medical Center Vineland in Cumberland County; Inspira Medical Center Elmer in Salem County and Inspira Health Center Woodbury in Gloucester County conduct a Community Health Needs Assessment in each of their respective counties.

To take the survey, visit https://www.inspirahealthnetwork.org/community-programs/community-health-needs-assessment.

For information about the study or study procedures, call (856) 225-6236 or email kcurtis@camden.rutgers.edu.

Send community news and event items to lvoit@gannett.com.