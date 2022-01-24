From nursing to baking, a natural segue for Gastonia's Betty Jones

Back in the early 1960s, Gastonia's Betty Jones was a member of the 4-H Club in the high school in her small hometown of Swansea, South Carolina.

She loved baking and entered one of her peach pies in a 4-H contest. She won the state championship.

If Hollywood were writing her story, she would have gone on to become an award-winning, nationally-recognized baker with a series of best-selling cookbooks and perhaps a national TV show.

But, Hollywood didn't write the story. Betty Jones did. And she was determined to be a nurse, first and foremost.

"It was important to me that I do something where helping people was paramount," she said. "I loved baking, and my home ec teacher pushed me in that direction. But I never wavered in my desire to become a nurse."

Betty was graduated from the nursing school of the University of South Carolina with a bachelor's degree in 1968. She later earned her master's degree from Central Michigan University.

While working at the Veterans Administration Hospital in Columbia, she met and married a young serviceman recently returned from a tour in Vietnam. They were married 45 years until his death in 2014.

Both husband and wife enjoyed successful and rewarding professional careers.

Dean Jones, a Gastonia native, went on to become not only a minister, a counselor, and a teacher but also a lieutenant colonel in the Army Reserves. He concluded his career at Gaston College and also served on the Gaston County Board of Education for 10 years.

Betty, meanwhile, worked as a nurse, taught high school, went back into active nursing and then joined the faculty of Gaston College, where she was head of the medical assisting program and also published a medical terminology textbook.

But during a professional career that spanned four and a half decades, her interest in baking never waned.

"I always loved to cook," she said. "I would do holiday meals where I was feeding 30 people at a time. And I always prepared a buffet of desserts — pies, cakes, and cookies."

After the death of her husband and her own retirement in 2014, Betty began to think seriously about opening a home-style bakery, a one-woman operation specializing in "the kind of recipes your grandmother might use."

Betty admitted she would have preferred to simply run the bakery out of her own home. The trouble is she has four Chihuahuas who just love to be kitchen helpers and state health inspectors frown on four-legged chefs.

With the help of real estate agent Blake McLean, Betty found a small brick building at the corner of Garrison Boulevard and Chester Street just a few blocks from downtown Gastonia.

With courage, confidence and a bag full of recipes, Betty opened Mary D's Tasty Bakes and Wedding Cakes in early November.

Two questions immediately sprang to mind?

Why does a 76-year-old woman who could be taking life easy and enjoying the fruits of retirement decide to open a competitive, labor-intensive business?

"You could say I've lost my mind," she responded with a laugh. "But baking is something that gives me a lot of enjoyment and I've always had this idea in the back of my mind."

And the name, Mary D's, where does that come from?

"My full name is Mary Elizabeth Davis Jones," she answered. "The Mary D's is from Mary Davis."

Betty reports that the bakery has done well during its first two months of operation and she credits that to a simple goal.

"We want to provide our customers with a bakery that makes the best variety and quality of baked goods from scratch," she said, "baked in 'our home' for your home."

Although her daughter Marla Ivester helps out in the shop on Saturdays, Betty said she may hire additional staff if the business demands but adds that she is in no hurry to do so.

"I'm a bit of a control freak in the kitchen," she confessed. "I want things done exactly the way I want them done."

Mary D's is open Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

More information about the bakery and its products may be found on its website at http://www.marydstastybakesandweddingcakes.com or by calling 704-718-1443.

Bill Poteat, who never met a cookie he didn't like, may be reached at 704-869-1855 or bpoteat@gastongazette.com.