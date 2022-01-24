Cumberland County Schools experience surge in COVID-19 cases

The COVID-19 surge being experienced throughout Cumberland County Schools is no surprise, and school officials are working to limit its impact, according to the district’s spokesman.

Lindsay Whitley, an associate superintendent, said the surge in COVID-19 cases within the school district is consistent with the situation taking place across the country.

There have been more than 1,000 COVID-19 cases throughout the district since the start of the spring semester, according to the COVID-19 dashboard on the school system's website.

The rate of positive cases in the school district is more than 35%, according the dashboard.

Whitley said the school district continues to encourage the community to take advantage of resources such as those available through the Cumberland County Health Department and Cape Fear Valley Health.

In addition to local COVID-19 resources, free weekly testing at each school site is available to students and employees, he said.

“Based on the recent surge, we have added another option,” Whitley said. “Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. staff and students will be able to take advantage of drive-thru COVID-19 testing at the CCS Call Center, located at 800 North Street in Fayetteville.”

Registration through Mako is required to get tested at the Call Center.

As a way to combat COVID-19, the school district is temporarily limiting visitors, reducing the number of people allowed at athletic events to 50% capacity, utilizing online ticketing, practicing social distancing, requiring all students and employees to wear masks and not allowing outside visitors at extra-curricular practices, Whitley said.

“We will continue to do our part to stop the spread of COVID-19, while at the same time responding appropriately as issues arise. Our top priority is to keep students and staff safe, while providing in-person learning,” Whitley said. “There is always the possibility that individual classrooms and schools may need to temporarily shift to remote learning in the future based on COVID-19 conditions.”

At this time, the school district does not plan to shut down any schools because of COVID-19 outbreaks, he said.

“We encourage individuals who have COVID-19 symptoms to contact their primary care physician for additional guidance,” Whitley said. “If students and staff are sick, we are asking them to be cleared by their PCP before returning to school.”

The school district is still requiring students and staff to continue safe COVID-19 practices, he said.

“Face coverings, hand washing and appropriate social distancing continue to be of the utmost importance as we work together to limit the spread of COVID-19,” Superintendent Marvin Connelly, Jr. said in a statement.

Connelly said he expects 2022 to be a great year. School officials will do their part to keep everyone safe, he said.

“As new variants make their way to our county, it is imperative that we all do what we can to limit the spread of COVID-19," he said.

