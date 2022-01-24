Six Clever Hacks You Can Do with a Bar of Soap

Keeping a clean and organized space is good for maintaining some peace of mind, but with an ever growing to-do list, it can sometimes be tricky to keep everything neat and tidy — unless, of course, you have a few clever organizational products to help. For example, one of the most useful options on this list is a multifunctional, three-shelf utility cart that can be used to store miscellaneous items in just about any room of your home: kitchen, bathroom, laundry room — you name it. It’s made from heavy-duty metal, with shelves that can withstand up to 22 pounds each, so you don't have to treat it delicately, either. Plus, the four wheels make it easy to transport from room to room.

HOME & GARDEN ・ 12 DAYS AGO