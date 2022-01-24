ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Comeback Kid at Bristol Fleece

stereoboard.com
 3 days ago

Comeback Kid are a Canadian hardcore punk band from Winnipeg, Manitoba, consisting of Andrew Neufeld, Jeremy Hiebert, Loren Legare, Ron Friesen and Jesse Labovitz. Scroll...

www.stereoboard.com

Comments / 0

Related
theprp.com

Comeback Kid Debut “Face The Fire” Music Video

A music video video for long-running Canadian hardcore band Comeback Kid‘s latest single “Face The Fire” has arrived online. It emerges alongside today’s (January 21st) release of the band’s seventh studio album “Heavy Steps“. Dylan Gould took on the directorial duties for “Face The Fire“, while vocalist Andrew Neufeld had the following to say about it:
MUSIC
Alternative Press

Comeback Kid release seventh full-length ‘Heavy Steps’—listen

Comeback Kid have released their long-awaited seventh studio album, Heavy Steps. The album is out via Nuclear Blast Records. Heavy Steps is the band’s first release in nearly five years since their 2017 record Outsider. It finds the band treading into heavier ground sonically and upping the production value, all while retaining their signature brand of metallic hardcore paired with anthemic choruses.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#St Thomas#Comeback Kid#Canadian#Oasis White Stripes
loudersound.com

Comeback Kid's Heavy Steps: "Absolutely, gloriously infectious" melodic hardcore

Coming five years after the divisive and slightly more experimental Outsider album, Canadian punk legends Comeback Kid appear to have re-evaluated their sound and decided that, actually, writing big anthemic slabs of melodic hardcore is very much where their bread is buttered. Heavy Steps is definitely a far more recognisably Comeback Kid-sounding record than its predecessor. And whilst some artists going back to their core sound can be an admittance that they’ve run out of ideas, here it just feels like the band are playing very much to their strengths by giving us something familiar.
MUSIC
The Independent

Melanie Ham: Crafting YouTuber dies aged 36

YouTuber and crafter Melanie Ham, who was well-known for the stories about her art and personal life she shared on social media, has died at the age of 36.According to posts shared to her social media accounts, which were published by her husband Robert Ham, Ham passed away from cancer on 12 January.“It is with a heavy heart and deep sadness I share the news of the passing of my sweet, amazing, beautiful wife Melanie,” the caption of the Instagram post reads. “If you’ve been following our journey I’m sure you were, like us, hopeful she could defeat this...
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

Weatherman appears to fart on live TV and people are shocked

A weatherman in Louisville, Kentucky has been accused of farting live on air after a video of the incident went viral. While reporting on a cold front coming in from the Midwest, WDRB meteorologist Marc Weinberg paused his broadcast and appeared to create a warm front by farting, before continuing with the weather.
LOUISVILLE, KY
The Independent

Kanye West documentary shows rapper’s mother issue warning about being ‘too arrogant’

A brand new Kanye West documentary shows footage of his mother warning him off becoming “too arrogant”.The controversial rapper’s career is profiled in a three-part series titled Jeen-Yuhs, which will be released on Netflix in February.Filled with footage of his rise from producer to successful rapper, and filmed in Chicago and New York, the documentary also focuses on West’s relationship with his mother, Donda.In a moment from 2001, West is visiting his mother in her Chicago home when he’s discussing his success after producing the Jay-Z song "Izzo (HOVA)".“I was thinking about something I was going to say to...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
24/7 Wall St.

Artists Who Sold the Most Songs Online

In the age of streaming and digital file storage, playing your favorite song is just a click away. In stark contrast to the sale of physical music products, online music releases can be made instantly available — to be enjoyed and shared by fans around the world. 24/7 Tempo reviewed the current 30 best-selling artists […]
INTERNET
BBC

Bristol Light Festival returns for 2022

The Bristol Light Festival is set to return in March this year featuring six world premiere works. A "waterfall of light" and "Luminous birds" are just two of the installations that will feature around the city. One of the organisers said they hoped it would be a "marker of change...
FESTIVAL
orcasound.com

New LP Heavy Steps from Canadian hardcore veterans Comeback Kid – Available Now via New Damage Records

Heavy Steps, the follow up to 2017’s critically acclaimed full-length Outsider, sees the hardcore veterans returning to their roots both geographically and musically. Although the members of the band are currently residing on different sides of the country in Vancouver and Toronto, the band decided to write and record their latest effort in the band’s originating city of Winnipeg, Manitoba at Private Ear Recording Studio and once again enlisted the services of producer John Paul Peters (Cancer Bats, Propagandhi) who recorded the band’s debut album Turn It Around. In addition to co-production by Peters, on Heavy Steps, Comeback Kid collaborated with prominent Grammy award-winning mixer and long-time fan of the band Will Putney (Knocked Loose, Every Time I Die). Featuring guest appearances by Gojira’s Joe Duplantier and Australian metal vocalist/drummer JJ (Deez Nuts, I Killed the Prom Queen) Heavy Steps is no longer a prerequisite to realizing Comeback Kid’s influence on modern punk, but a delivery of pure anthemic chaos, sheer speed and force. It is a statement of intent.
ROCK MUSIC
AFP

Elton John positive for Covid-19, postpones Dallas shows

Pop megastar Elton John on Tuesday postponed two concerts in Dallas -- part of what is expected to be a lengthy farewell tour -- after testing positive for Covid-19. The concerts, part of John's "Farewell Yellow Brick Road" tour, were scheduled for January 25 and January 26.
DALLAS, TX
goodhousekeeping.com

Kate Hudson, 42, Shows Off Her Seriously Epic and Super-Toned Abs on Instagram

Kate Hudson declared that 2022 will be the year that she will reunite with her "dancing heart again." And I am so here for it. The 42-year-old Knives Out 2 star just shared two posts from her dance workout. In the first, she posted a series of snaps, all of which feature her in different dance positions while wearing a super cute all-black workout set. In the second, she posted a video of herself really feeling the music, dancing to Sleeping at Last's tune "All Through the Night." Her killer moves were inspired by modern dance, and she does some seriously impressive spins and twirls.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Mark Wahlberg Shares Family Photo of Kids Supporting Their Sister

There are not many icons in Hollywood as famous as Mark Wahlberg. The former star of “The Departed” and “The Other Guys” has continued to thrive in Hollywood for years now. That does not appear to be changing anytime soon. A lot of that comes from the longtime support from his millions of fans. Well, Wahlberg shared a family photo of his kids coming out and supporting their sister.
NFL
iheart.com

Tumbling Jack Russell terrier fails dog show and becomes internet sensation

Olly and his handler Karen decided to participate in Crufts – one of the biggest dog shows in the world, but things did not go as planned for the energetic Jack Russell terrier. Olly was taking the obstacles off one by one to the amusement of the audience. Even Karen had hardly tried to guide the pooch, all her efforts were in vain as Olly’s goal apparently was to fail the obstacles rather than go through them.
ANIMALS
Financial Times

11 of the best fleeces and outdoor jackets

Get a shot of inspiration with the FT Weekend bulletin - the best in life, arts and culture. Delivered every Saturday morning. Best casual all-rounder for the winter: Fjällräven Skogsö Padded Jacket. A very versatile jacket that’s good for casualwear or hiking. It’s made from the brand’s...
APPAREL

Comments / 0

Community Policy