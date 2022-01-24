ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Purity Ring at Nottingham Rescue Rooms

stereoboard.com
 3 days ago

Purity Ring are an Canadian electronic music duo hailing from Edmonton, Alberta. Formed in 2010, it consists of singer Megan James and producer/instrumentalist Corin Roddick. Scroll down to see all ticket...

www.stereoboard.com

The Independent

Individual wearing skirt reveals they were turned away from bar for not ‘dressing his gender’

An individual has called out a lounge after they were denied entry because they were wearing a skirt and not “dressing his gender”.Pako Zolanski, 25, who goes by the username @pakozolanski on TikTok, recently uploaded a video taken outside of Monticello ATL, a lounge in Marietta, Georgia, where they had gone to celebrate a friend’s birthday.However, in the clip, a manager for the lounge can be seen explaining why the 25-year-old, who uses he/she/they pronouns, according to their TikTok bio, would not be allowed inside.“Let me explain. It’s just like when you go to some places, they say: ‘We can...
The Independent

Alicia Witt speaks after parents found dead in dilapidated home: ‘They weren’t penniless, they were stubborn’

Walking Dead actress Alicia Witt has opened up about the mysterious death of her parents, more than one month after they were found dead inside their dilapidated home with no heat in Massachusetts.The actor and singer revealed that her parents, Robert and Diane Witt, refused her help and she was not allowed inside her their home “for well over a decade”.“My parents were not penniless. They were fiercely stubborn, beautifully original souls, and with that, they made choices - choices that I couldn’t talk them out of. I did help them, in all the ways I could - in all...
The Independent

Melanie Ham: Crafting YouTuber dies aged 36

YouTuber and crafter Melanie Ham, who was well-known for the stories about her art and personal life she shared on social media, has died at the age of 36.According to posts shared to her social media accounts, which were published by her husband Robert Ham, Ham passed away from cancer on 12 January.“It is with a heavy heart and deep sadness I share the news of the passing of my sweet, amazing, beautiful wife Melanie,” the caption of the Instagram post reads. “If you’ve been following our journey I’m sure you were, like us, hopeful she could defeat this...
The Independent

Kanye West documentary shows rapper’s mother issue warning about being ‘too arrogant’

A brand new Kanye West documentary shows footage of his mother warning him off becoming “too arrogant”.The controversial rapper’s career is profiled in a three-part series titled Jeen-Yuhs, which will be released on Netflix in February.Filled with footage of his rise from producer to successful rapper, and filmed in Chicago and New York, the documentary also focuses on West’s relationship with his mother, Donda.In a moment from 2001, West is visiting his mother in her Chicago home when he’s discussing his success after producing the Jay-Z song "Izzo (HOVA)".“I was thinking about something I was going to say to...
MUSIC
The Independent

Woman reveals awkward moment boyfriend mistook her positive pregnancy test for Covid test

This TikTok gives a whole new meaning to the phrase, “I tested positive”.In a hilarious video that now has over 16 million views, TikToker Hannah Alexis Grace shared her boyfriend’s confused reaction to finding out she’s pregnant over text.The TikTok begins with screenshots from the couple’s conversation, with a voiceover saying “Here’s how telling my boyfriend I’m pregnant went.” Hannah tells her partner, Charlie, that she finally knows why she feels ill, and sends him a picture of a positive pregnancy test. His response? “Are you joking me”.He asks his girlfriend if anyone knows she’s positive, to which she responds...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Independent

Who is Panda on The Masked Singer? Latest clues and hints revealed

The Masked Singer viewers are eager to figure out who’s behind Panda’s costume.The reality TV series returned to our screens on New Year’s Day, with a new group of celebrities performing from inside bizarre giant costumes in a bid to outwit judges Davina McCall, Jonathan Ross, Rita Ora and Mo Gilligan.Panda is among the contestants to compete on the 2022 series, alongside Mushroom, Bagpipes, Lionfish, Doughnuts, Traffic Cone, Rockhopper, Firework, Poodle, and Robobunny.In week one, Panda performed “Levitating” by Dua Lipa. The biggest clues that were given about Panda were that their VT was filmed in the woods, they...
TV SHOWS
BBC

Nottingham to Lincoln: Firms' views sought on rail improvements

A consultation has begun on plans to improve rail routes between Nottingham, Newark and Lincoln. The proposals would see the number of hourly train services on the route rise from one to two per hour, according to transport body Midlands Connect. Track and signalling improvements are also planned to cut...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Who is Firework on The Masked Singer?

The Masked Singer has only just begun and viewers already think they’ve guessed who Firework is. The hit ITV reality series – which sees stars dress up in wacky costumes and perform cover songs to a panel of judges who attempt to decipher their identities using clues – returned to screens last weekend.Five contestants have already been unmasked and sent home after they were voted off. Their departures leave only eight contestants in the running: Mushroom, Bagpipes, Doughnuts, Traffic Cone, Panda, Rockhopper, Firework, and Robobunny. Who is Firework?In the first episode, Firework lit up the stage with their rendition...
TV & VIDEOS
NewsBreak
Entertainment
BBC

Coach fundraising for family of drowned Nottingham footballer

An academy coach is raising money to buy a house for the family of a 24-year-old football player who drowned. Nottingham Forest player Derrick Otim died in July 2020 after he got off a boat at a cove in South Carolina in the US. An inquest in April heard he...
SOCCER
The Independent

Pub criticised for ‘sexist’ note asking women to give male partners permission to watch Six Nations

A pub has been criticised for a note posted on its social media feeds that teasingly stated straight male pub-goers needed “permission” from their female partners to watch the Six Nations.The Town Square Belfast pub in Northern Ireland has since removed the post from its social media feeds.Addressed to “girlfriend/fiance/wife”, the note read: “Your boyfriend/fiance/husband has been invited to watch the rugby with the lads at Town Square Belfast on the following dates.”After listing some of the upcoming fixtures, it continued: “These outings obviously require your permission.”The note signed off with “kind regards, The Lads” before calling on the female...
TWITTER
The Independent

Musician Tinie to host arts show honouring ‘contemporary British heroes’

Musician Tinie is to host a new BBC Arts show which will “put a spotlight on contemporary British heroes”.The 33-year-old, who began his career under the name Tinie Tempah before dropping the second part in 2020, will be presenting the six-part series titled Extraordinary Portraits which airs on BBC One from February 14.The series will explore the art of portrait-making as everyday heroes from the public who have “extraordinary stories” are “immortalised in art”.Tinie pairs the subjects up with celebrated artists who will be challenged to turn their “personal and powerful experiences into compelling portraits”.Tinie, known for hits including Written...
ENTERTAINMENT
Outsider.com

McDonald’s Pulls Large Fries From the Menu Due To French Fry Shortage

McDonald’s Malaysia reportedly announced on Monday (January 24th) that it is being forced to pull large fries from its menu amid the growing french fry shortage. In a post on Instagram, McDonald’s Malaysia revealed, “We are facing a fry-tuning supply crunch on French Fries. But fret not. While you can’t Go Large for the time being, you can still enjoy your favorite meals and fries in medium size. Time fries… It’ll be back before you know it.”
RESTAURANTS
Baldhiker

The Victoria Embankment & Memorial Gardens Nottingham

The Victoria Embankment in Nottingham was constructed between 1898 and 1901 with 10 miles of concrete steps, 7.5 miles of iron fencing and 150 seats. It’s a pleasurable, relaxing place to walk, jog or cycle beside the river Trent and only a short distance from the city centre. The memorial gardens on the embankment, a century-old Nottingham landmark is to be renovated after £1.7m of funding was secured.
LIFESTYLE
thecountrynote.com

Caitlin Quisenberry Releases Debut EP Showcasing the Emotive Purity of Acoustic Music in “Nashville Stripped”

NASHVILLE, TN. – Taking her most popular released music, Caitlin Quisenberry strips her songs down to their purest form of her vocals with legendary GRAMMY-winning guitarist, Bryan Sutton. Produced by Ben Simonetti (#1 “Same Boat” with Zac Brown Band), the raw simplicity of this EP creates space, allowing for each song to be heard in a more personal way. It elicits a clarity only felt in acoustic music.
NASHVILLE, TN
Inverse

Lord of the Rings

Part of the appeal of Amazon’s Lord of the Rings TV series is its ability to explore characters, periods, and places within J.R.R. Tolkien’s fictional world that previous adaptations of the author’s work haven’t. While a number of familiar figures are expected to appear in the...
TV SERIES

