The Goon Sax in Glasgow - Ticket Options

Sometimes, it’s the little things that really elevate your day. Sipping some bougier-than-your-usual-instant-coffee in the morning? Magic. Petted an adorable fluffy dog on the Overground after work? Heck yes. And the same goes for using really fantastic, high-quality soap. And at Samsung KX in Coal Drops Yard, you can learn to make some yourself (double win!). Run by London-based maker Dotty by Design, this class will get you crafting your own sweet-smelling soap using the very best virgin olive oil, coconut oil and shea butter. You’ll even get to unleash your creativity by marbling and layering colour as you infuse your soap with essential oils, herbs and flowers. What's more, you'll get to use Samsung's futuristic kitchen tech. And all for a fiver!

3 DAYS AGO