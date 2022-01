Lillie King, an emerging 17-year-old dramatic pop vocalist and songwriter, will be premiering her breakthrough debut via Mon Hill Records titled Red on Friday, October 30. This lead track from her forthcoming self-titled EP, finds her landing a cheeky, clap-back lyric about a relationship's breaking point positioned among supportive female backing vocals and a brass line that brings the fire of a lost love. "Red is one of those songs that you want to dance to, but at the same time, you want to sit down and really listen to so you catch all of the little intricacies in the...

THEATER & DANCE ・ 2 DAYS AGO