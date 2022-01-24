ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Kut at Grimsby Yardbirds Rock Club

The Independent

Melanie Ham: Crafting YouTuber dies aged 36

YouTuber and crafter Melanie Ham, who was well-known for the stories about her art and personal life she shared on social media, has died at the age of 36.According to posts shared to her social media accounts, which were published by her husband Robert Ham, Ham passed away from cancer on 12 January.“It is with a heavy heart and deep sadness I share the news of the passing of my sweet, amazing, beautiful wife Melanie,” the caption of the Instagram post reads. “If you’ve been following our journey I’m sure you were, like us, hopeful she could defeat this...
CELEBRITIES
Robb Report

The Museum of Fine Arts Boston Is Returning a 17th-Century Painting That Was Looted During WWII

The Museum of Fine Arts Boston has returned a painting by Salomon van Ruysdael to the heirs of Ferenc Chorin, a Jewish collector who had deposited the 17th-century landscape in a Hungarian bank vault, only to see that vault emptied in 1945. The painting, titled View of Beverwijk (1646, seen above), is currently being exhibited at Christie’s in New York, where it will head to auction later this year. Chorin grew wealthy as an industrialist and a banker in Hungary, and had used his fortune to acquire works by François Millet, Mihály Munkácsy, and Alfred Sisley, as well as items of Renaissance furniture, Ushak carpets and...
MUSEUMS
Roll 'Bama Roll

R10 On The Rocks

A lil’ 90s girl power to start off the weekend, followed by...well...a buncha random stuff, of course. If I’m man enough to publish this kinda candy, y’all better step up and join in, errbody. Now show us whatchya got in the comments below. Party on, dudes!. It’s...
ENTERTAINMENT
The Chicago Maroon

Rico Rocked the Reynolds Club

When Rico Nasty said, “I can tell you got a crush, that’s the reason that you came here,” she was right, at least about me, specifically. Bringing in Rico, known for her never-ending energy, for the first in-person show since 2019’s Summer Breeze was a perfect choice (thank you, Major Activities Board [MAB]). You could feel the hype the minute you walked in the Reynolds Club side door. As the venue filled up, people clad in neon, mesh, and black Doc Martens shouted across the aisle to friends and posed for Instagram stories. MAB started taking fit pics. The crowd was ready.
CHICAGO, IL
The Infatuation

India Club

The stairs of the India Club have seen a lot. Shoes have hurriedly walked up them and slowly descended from them for over 50 years. You may well get a little tingly feeling going up them before you enter the bustling dining room, and you’ll definitely get a little tingly feeling if you go via the bar. The legendary BYOB institution at 143 Strand was originally set up by the India League, post-independence, and has long been a base for the Asian community in London for work and play. With an always-satisfying £20 set menu involving bhajis, bhuna, butter chicken and more, plus a £7 lunch deal, the remit of the India Club is and always will be for everyone.
RESTAURANTS
iheart.com

Tumbling Jack Russell terrier fails dog show and becomes internet sensation

Olly and his handler Karen decided to participate in Crufts – one of the biggest dog shows in the world, but things did not go as planned for the energetic Jack Russell terrier. Olly was taking the obstacles off one by one to the amusement of the audience. Even Karen had hardly tried to guide the pooch, all her efforts were in vain as Olly’s goal apparently was to fail the obstacles rather than go through them.
ANIMALS
IndieWire

Recommendation Machine: ‘The Envoys’ Puts a Fresh Spin on an Already Great ‘Evil’ Formula

Welcome to Recommendation Machine, your daily IndieWire destination for TV suggestions of what to watch. Each weekday, we’ll offer up a series we think should be on your viewing radar. Though most of the shows included here are recent offerings from networks and streaming services, this will also be a place to take a look at different chapters in TV history readily available for anyone looking to immerse themselves in an ever-expanding medium. As everyone with even a passing connection to TV will have happily told you for the better part of the last decade, there are too many shows. They’ll...
TV SERIES
Rolling Stone

Keyboardist Don Airey on His Years With Ozzy Osbourne, Deep Purple, and Black Sabbath

Rolling Stone interview series Unknown Legends features long-form conversations between senior writer Andy Greene and veteran musicians who have toured and recorded alongside icons for years, if not decades. All are renowned in the business, but some are less well known to the general public. Here, these artists tell their complete stories, giving an up-close look at life on music’s A list. This edition features keyboardist Don Airey.  During the past 50 years, whenever a major British hard-rock or heavy-metal band needed a genius-level keyboardist, they knew they could call Don Airey. He’s the guy that Rainbow and Black Sabbath hired...
MUSIC
CBS Chicago

University Of Chicago Folk Festival Works To Adapt Again Amid COVID-19 Surge

CHICAGO (CBS) — How do you keep a 62-year-old folk music festival alive in the middle of a pandemic? To quote a Bob Dylan line everyone knows, the answer, my friend, is blowing in the wind. CBS 2’s Tim McNicholas went to Hyde Park find out more. Tradition, history, and creativity are the main ingredients in folk music. And University of Chicago college senior Eli Haber blends them all as he plans the university’s 62nd Annual Folk Festival – even in an Omicron surge. “It would be pretty silly to try and skip a year at this point,” Haber said. “We have a pretty...
CHICAGO, IL
The Independent

Dance group for addicts among organisations celebrated with night of musicals

A dance group for recovering addicts was among arts organisations celebrated at a one-off night of performances from musicals.The National Lottery’s Big Night of Musicals, held at Manchester’s AO Arena on Monday and hosted by comedian Jason Manford was put on as a thank you for National Lottery players who helped arts and theatre groups during the coronavirus pandemic with a total of £228 million funding.The Fallen Angels charity, set up by Paul Bayes Kitcher and his wife Claire Morris, was among the organisations and community heroes invited to attend the evening as special guests.The group was launched in...
THEATER & DANCE
Variety

Metal Edge Magazine Returns as Website, Archive of Classic Hard Rock Interviews

Metal Edge, the colorful rock magazine whose monthly cover was collaged with photos of Bon Jovi, KISS, Skid Row, White Zombie and Dokken throughout the mid-’80s and ‘90s, is back. Initially published by Sterling, it shut in 2009 due to the waning popularity of both print and the mostly hair metal genre Metal Edge focused on. Metal Edge is now owned by Project M, the company behind other music and culture outlets including Revolver, Brooklyn Vegan, Goldmine, Inked and the Hard Times. At present, Metal Edge will be online only, and they’re kicking off with an exclusive feature on bassist Nikki Sixx...
ENTERTAINMENT
Cosmopolitan

What February has in store for your star sign

ARIES (Queen of Swords, Two of Wands, Seven of Wands) Challenge yourself and make a decision to do something this month that puts you right in the heart of the action (where you belong). The Two and Seven of Wands combine to pull your gaze towards an outstanding option that...
LIFESTYLE

