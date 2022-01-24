The Kut at Grimsby Yardbirds Rock Club

When Rico Nasty said, “I can tell you got a crush, that’s the reason that you came here,” she was right, at least about me, specifically. Bringing in Rico, known for her never-ending energy, for the first in-person show since 2019’s Summer Breeze was a perfect choice (thank you, Major Activities Board [MAB]). You could feel the hype the minute you walked in the Reynolds Club side door. As the venue filled up, people clad in neon, mesh, and black Doc Martens shouted across the aisle to friends and posed for Instagram stories. MAB started taking fit pics. The crowd was ready.
