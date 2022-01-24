ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vels Trio at Newcastle Upon Tyne Cluny 2

Scroll down to see all ticket options and prices. See a full...

Related
The Independent

Melanie Ham: Crafting YouTuber dies aged 36

YouTuber and crafter Melanie Ham, who was well-known for the stories about her art and personal life she shared on social media, has died at the age of 36.According to posts shared to her social media accounts, which were published by her husband Robert Ham, Ham passed away from cancer on 12 January.“It is with a heavy heart and deep sadness I share the news of the passing of my sweet, amazing, beautiful wife Melanie,” the caption of the Instagram post reads. “If you’ve been following our journey I’m sure you were, like us, hopeful she could defeat this...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Jonny Brownlee and Alex Yee switch focus to Birmingham 2022

Jonny Brownlee and Alex Yee both said the Commonwealth Games was their main focus this year after being named alongside Georgia Taylor-Brown and Sophie Coldwell in Team England’s triathlon line-up.Birmingham 2022 takes place from July 28-August 8 and triathlon will be the first medal event on the programme at Sutton Park.Yee told the PA news agency: “We’re really fortunate to have the Commonwealth Games this year, I think it’s come at a good time, kind of continuing on from the Olympics last year and keeping a bit of that momentum.Team Announcement 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿@jonny_brownlee, @sophiecoldwell, @georgiatb and @Lixsanyee have been named as...
SPORTS
Variety

U.K. Media Regulator Investigating BBC Coverage of Oxford Street Antisemitism Incident

UPDATE: Ofcom has confirmed it is launching an investigation into the BBC’s reporting under its accuracy rules. A spokesperson for Ofcom said: “We have reviewed the BBC’s final response to complaints about this news programme. We consider it raises issues under our due accuracy rules and have launched an investigation.” The BBC has apologized over its coverage of an antisemitic hate incident in central London following an internal investigation. The BBC’s Executive Complaints Unit (ECU) investigated both a BBC website article and a broadcast report that critics said “victim-blamed” a bus full of Jewish students who were abused on London’s Oxford Street shopping...
SOCIETY
nybooks.com

Skytrain to Stratford-upon-Avon

This article is part of a regular series of conversations with the Review’s contributors; read past ones here and sign up for our email newsletter to get them delivered to your inbox each week. James Shapiro is the Larry Miller Professor of English at Columbia. His most recent books...
TRAFFIC
jazzbuffalo.org

Jazz In Town: A Trio of Stars

(Photo: Catch the dynamic and versatile and recent BMHOF inductee, Maria Sebastian, this Friday at Jazz in the Pan Am Room!) The influence of jazz continues to evolve and is felt in a wide variety of music genres and community events. What we see happening in our city is how jazz is creating and supporting opportunities to enrich our community.
BUFFALO, NY
londonjazznews.com

Stan Tracey Trio – ‘The 1959 Sessions’

(ReSteamed-Records RSJ116. Album Review by Leonard Weinreich.) The music on this album, never previously released, represents a recovered time capsule and demands a word or two of context. Having ‘won’ World War II, the weary British population faced a future of shortages and rationing. But young thrusters among progressive jazz...
MUSIC
BBC

Tyne and Wear Metro seeks artists for new fleet interiors

Artists are being sought to decorate the interiors of the new Tyne and Wear Metro fleet of trains. The 46 trains, due to enter service from summer 2023, will feature large artworks which "bring to life" the end walls facing the seating area. Four artists will be selected for the...
TRAFFIC
ARTnews

Ghana Names Artists for National Pavilion at 2022 Venice Biennale, the Anticipated Follow-Up to Its 2019 Debut

Ghana has announced the three artists that will represent it at this year’s Venice Biennale, set to open in April. The exhibition for the country’s national pavilion will be titled “Black Star—The Museum as Freedom,” a reference to the black star that is in the center of the Ghanian flag which acts as a symbol of freedom from colonialism. The exhibition will include work by Na Chainkua Reindorf, Afroscope, and Diego Araúja. The pavilion’s curator is art historian and filmmaker Nana Oforiatta Ayim, who is the director of the ANO Institute of Arts & Knowledge in Accra and director of Ghana’s...
ENTERTAINMENT
The Independent

Who is Traffic Cone on The Masked Singer UK?

The Masked Singer viewers have put their detective hats back on as they try and figure out who Traffic Cone is.The wacky ITV competition series returned in January, with a new group of celebrities singing their hearts out while hidden behind bizarre giant costumes.During the opening weekend, Traffic Cone – a sparkly cone with thick white eyebrows and a moustache – sung for the first time.He performed “Never Gonna Give You Up” by Rick Astley and dropped a number of clues about his identity in his VT.Traffic Cone said that the triangle shape was linked to something close to...
CELEBRITIES
iheart.com

Tumbling Jack Russell terrier fails dog show and becomes internet sensation

Olly and his handler Karen decided to participate in Crufts – one of the biggest dog shows in the world, but things did not go as planned for the energetic Jack Russell terrier. Olly was taking the obstacles off one by one to the amusement of the audience. Even Karen had hardly tried to guide the pooch, all her efforts were in vain as Olly’s goal apparently was to fail the obstacles rather than go through them.
ANIMALS
The Independent

‘Pitch perfect’: The Responder viewers praise Martin Freeman’s Liverpudlian accent

BBC One’s new police drama, The Responder, began last night (24 January) – and many fans were impressed with Martin Freeman’s Liverpudlian accent.The series stars Sherlock actor Freeman, who grew up in Hampshire and Surrey, as a Liverpool-based police officer with personal issues that are pushing him to the edge.Freeman previously admitted to Metro that he “spoke to himself in Scouse” for eighteen months in preparation for the role.His approach seems to have worked, because Twitter was full of praise for the actor’s accent on Monday.“Can’t get over how good Martin Freeman’s scouse accent is,” tweeted one viewer.“Martin Freeman’s...
CELEBRITIES
Citrus County Chronicle

Brass Roots Trio to perform in Homosassa

The Arts Council of Homosassa First United Methodist Church continues its entertainment series this year at 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 6, at the church, 8831 W. Bradshaw St. in Homosassa. Three world-class musicians redefine the chamber music genre with their adventurous programming of classical, jazz, Americana and Latin styles. The...
HOMOSASSA, FL
The Independent

Kate Josephs: Partying council boss paid to remain off work indefinitely

A council boss who hosted a lockdown party in her old government job is to be paid to remain off work indefinitely under a form of leave generally only given to staff dealing with life-altering situations such as the death of a child.Kate Josephs, the chief executive of Sheffield City Council, hosted leaving drinks in December 2020 to toast the end of her previous job leading the government’s Covid-19 Taskforce.A specially-formed committee at the Labour-run authority is now looking into the issue.However, councillors have not suspended Josephs so she will be granted time off from her £190,000 post on fully-paid...
U.K.
The Independent

Middlesex chairman criticised for comments on Black and Asian interest in cricket

The chairman of Middlesex County Cricket Club has been criticised for comments made about Black and Asian interest in the sport.Appearing in front of the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) select committee alongside several other county chairmen, Mike O’Farrell claimed that prospective South Asian players preferred to pursue education, and that football and rugby were “more attractive” to people from the “Afro-Caribbean community”.O’Farrell’s remarks were made as part of a hearing conducted by DCMS following the release of the department’s report on racism in cricket, which was published on Friday 14 January.“The football and rugby worlds become...
EDUCATION
The Independent

Middlesbrough club doctor helps save fan’s life at game for second time this season

A football team’s doctor has helped to save a second fan’s life after they fell ill while watching a match.Play was stopped for nine minutes at the Blackburn Rovers vs Middlesbrough Championship match at Ewood Park after a home supporter needed urgent medical attention.Physios from the away team joined Boro team doctor Dr Tom Prichard, an Accident and Emergency consultant, in racing to the scene of the incident in the Jack Walker stand, near the Middlesbrough dug out.Earlier this season, Dr Prichard raced to save a fan’s life at Newcastle United’s St James’ Park ground, where he is a season...
SOCCER
outandaboutnow.com

Worlds Upon Worlds

The world premiere of Other World at Delaware Theatre Company unites award-winning global talents. Delaware Theatre Company is unveiling something extraordinary this month, and as an international effort brought forth by some of the top names in theater, music, choreography and film, it will be arriving in a very big way.
MOVIES
The Independent

British Museum hails ‘homecoming’ of world’s oldest map of the stars

The British Museum has welcomed the “homecoming” of the Nebra Sky Disc which features Cornish gold to their Stonehenge exhibition.The piece is 3,600 years old and is said to be the world’s oldest surviving map of the stars.The 30cm bronze disc with a blue-green patina is decorated with inlaid gold symbols thought to represent the sun, moon, stars, the solstices and the Pleiades constellation.While it is the first time the ancient item has been in Britain curator of The World Of Stonehenge exhibition Neil Wilkin has said it is a “remarkable homecoming for some of the most eye catching...
ASTRONOMY

