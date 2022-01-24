Heartless Bastards at Cambridge Portland Arms

Take one look at the elaborate architectural detail on offer at this show-stopping pub refurb on the King’s Road, and you’d be forgiven for expecting the eight-table restaurant area out back to serve fussy, dressed-up pub food. Happily, they keep things simple and delightful. We’re talking a £17 ham, egg and chips that could easily end up being one of the top ten pub meals you ever eat, or a massive golden brown chicken kiev served with a shaved fennel salad that somehow manages to feel both reserved and slightly decadent at the same time. There’s pie, steak, and grilled fish on offer too, but whatever you do, make sure you get extra chips on the side - they’re excellent. Elsewhere, there’s a non-stop playlist of polite rock, as befitting any SW3 walk-in boozer, a menu of bar snacks that includes a 10/10 pork and sage scotch egg, excellent beer glasses, a classic prawn cocktail, and an unmissable plate of crispy lamb ribs. Also unmissable is the trifle, which is - like the prawn cocktail - 50% fantastic and 50% absolute 80s dinner party throwback.

RESTAURANTS ・ 1 DAY AGO