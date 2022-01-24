ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Heartless Bastards at Cambridge Portland Arms

stereoboard.com
 3 days ago

Staying the night in Cambridge? Find somewhere near Cambridge's Portland Arms for this Heartless Bastards show. Explore your options on the...

www.stereoboard.com

The Portland Mercury

Earth to Portland

The views expressed in these submissions are from anonymous, unverified sources and do not necessarily represent those of the Portland Mercury. It was great to learn that the government may at least be putting on a better show of doing their job when it comes to the terrorist activity of internationally organized gangs like the proud boys.
PORTLAND, OR
The Independent

Melanie Ham: Crafting YouTuber dies aged 36

YouTuber and crafter Melanie Ham, who was well-known for the stories about her art and personal life she shared on social media, has died at the age of 36.According to posts shared to her social media accounts, which were published by her husband Robert Ham, Ham passed away from cancer on 12 January.“It is with a heavy heart and deep sadness I share the news of the passing of my sweet, amazing, beautiful wife Melanie,” the caption of the Instagram post reads. “If you’ve been following our journey I’m sure you were, like us, hopeful she could defeat this...
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

Weatherman appears to fart on live TV and people are shocked

A weatherman in Louisville, Kentucky has been accused of farting live on air after a video of the incident went viral. While reporting on a cold front coming in from the Midwest, WDRB meteorologist Marc Weinberg paused his broadcast and appeared to create a warm front by farting, before continuing with the weather.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Robb Report

The Museum of Fine Arts Boston Is Returning a 17th-Century Painting That Was Looted During WWII

The Museum of Fine Arts Boston has returned a painting by Salomon van Ruysdael to the heirs of Ferenc Chorin, a Jewish collector who had deposited the 17th-century landscape in a Hungarian bank vault, only to see that vault emptied in 1945. The painting, titled View of Beverwijk (1646, seen above), is currently being exhibited at Christie’s in New York, where it will head to auction later this year. Chorin grew wealthy as an industrialist and a banker in Hungary, and had used his fortune to acquire works by François Millet, Mihály Munkácsy, and Alfred Sisley, as well as items of Renaissance furniture, Ushak carpets and...
MUSEUMS
WWEEK

Where to Eat This Week in Portland

4765 NE Fremont St., 971-319-1134, nacheauxpdx.com. 4-8 pm Wednesday-Thursday, noon-8:30 pm Friday, 10 am-4 pm Saturday-Sunday. Despite its name, Unicorn Creationz is more of a tricera-corn. The bar/restaurant is split into three concepts inside the former Alameda Brewhouse space: food cart favorite Nacheaux—whipping up breakfast, lunch and, if you make it there in time, weekend brunch—as well as a bakery/dessert shop called Karnival Kreations, and Bourbon St. Bar. The cart is the heart of this food hall, so get there early on a Saturday to ensure owner-chef Anthony Brown has a spicy chorizo burrito left for you.
PORTLAND, OR
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Stage Door starts new year with ‘The Importance of Being Earnest’

Stage Door Theatre’s first show of 2022 will be Oscar Wilde’s “The Importance of Being Earnest,” according to a press release.  Set in Georgia during the 1920s, the play follows two wealthy bachelors who each pretend to be a man named Earnest to win over two different women. The theatre company will run performances of […] The post Stage Door starts new year with ‘The Importance of Being Earnest’ appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
THEATER & DANCE
geneseorepublic.com

Looking Back Cambridge

Sarah Fink, Steven Lenertz and Brinton Vincent have been selected to attend the J. Kyle Braid Leadership Training Ranch in Colorado this summer. They will share their experience with four alternates Erica Nimrick, Jasmine Beam and Chase Maertens. Cambridge Main Street held their 8th Annual Auction Sunday, January 14 at...
CAMBRIDGE, IL
goodhousekeeping.com

The Duchess of Cambridge wows in blue coat

The Duchess of Cambridge wore a beautiful blue coat while undertaking royal duties on Wednesday (19 January). Kate wowed in the stunning outerwear on a visit to the Foundling Museum in London. The Duchess looked so stylish in the coat, which features button detailing and a chic collar. She paired...
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Tab

Do you regret coming to Cambridge?

Today thousands of students will be finding out whether they have an offer to study at Cambridge – a stomach-churning experience current students are sure to remember. I was over the moon when I received that email, and didn’t question accepting it for a moment. Looking back now...
EDUCATION
The Infatuation

The Cadogan Arms

Take one look at the elaborate architectural detail on offer at this show-stopping pub refurb on the King’s Road, and you’d be forgiven for expecting the eight-table restaurant area out back to serve fussy, dressed-up pub food. Happily, they keep things simple and delightful. We’re talking a £17 ham, egg and chips that could easily end up being one of the top ten pub meals you ever eat, or a massive golden brown chicken kiev served with a shaved fennel salad that somehow manages to feel both reserved and slightly decadent at the same time. There’s pie, steak, and grilled fish on offer too, but whatever you do, make sure you get extra chips on the side - they’re excellent. Elsewhere, there’s a non-stop playlist of polite rock, as befitting any SW3 walk-in boozer, a menu of bar snacks that includes a 10/10 pork and sage scotch egg, excellent beer glasses, a classic prawn cocktail, and an unmissable plate of crispy lamb ribs. Also unmissable is the trifle, which is - like the prawn cocktail - 50% fantastic and 50% absolute 80s dinner party throwback.
RESTAURANTS
The Independent

Review: Strangers on a train in 'Compartment No. 6'

A train ride from Moscow to the arctic port city of Murmansk would not seem like the most likely setting for anything as warm as Finnish filmmaker Juho Kuosmanen's “Compartment No. 6." To Laura (Seidi Haarla), a Finnish archeology student who's reluctantly left behind her girlfriend and her studies in Moscow to visit prehistoric rock drawings in northwest Russia the journey doesn't start promising, either. When she goes to set her bags down in her overnight, second-class compartment, she finds a boorish Russian miner, Ljoha (Yuriy Borisov). Drunk on schnapps, he aggressively guesses she's headed north for sex work....
ENTERTAINMENT

