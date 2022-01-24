ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Professor Brian Cox at Leicester De Montfort Hall

stereoboard.com
 3 days ago

Scroll down to see all ticket options and prices. See a full list of Professor Brian Cox events here. Staying the night in Leicester?...

www.stereoboard.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Brian Cox on playing Logan Roy in "Succession"

Actor Brian Cox plays the billionaire father of one of the most dysfunctional families on television. You might be surprised to hear how he compares himself to his character on the HBO show "Succession." Jeff Glor spoke with him about that and his autobiography.
CELEBRITIES
NPR

Best Of: Benedict Cumberbatch / Brian Cox

Benedict Cumberbatch stars in Jane Campion's Western The Power of the Dog as Phil Burbank, a hyper-masculine cattle rancher living on the plains of Montana in the 1920s. We talk about how body odor helped him channel the character, toxic masculinity, and filming on location in breathtaking landscapes of New Zealand.
MOVIES
kdll.org

'Wait Wait' for Jan. 22, 2022: With Not My Job guest Brian Cox

This week's show was recorded remotely with host Peter Sagal, official judge and scorekeeper Bill Kurtis, Not My Job guest Brian Cox and panelists Paula Poundstone, Mo Rocca and Cristela Alonzo. Click the audio link above to hear the whole show. Who's Bill This Time. Presents from the President; The...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Concert Hall
WFMJ.com

Live With Kelly and Ryan: Brian Cox

Brian Cox reveals he did NOT want to know the storyline of the wildly popular show “Succession” ahead of time. Watch "Live With Kelly and Ryan" weekdays at 9 a.m. on 21 WFMJ.
TV SHOWS
EW.com

Brian Cox says he turned down a Game of Thrones role because it paid too little

Brian Cox almost ruled the Seven Kingdoms and the Waystar Royco empire. A new excerpt from the Succession star's upcoming memoir Putting the Rabbit in the Hat reveals that he turned down a role on Game of Thrones because "the money was not all that great." In the passage, published by GQ, Cox explains his rationale for passing on the blockbuster HBO series in a tone that suggests he harbors no regrets about the decision.
MOVIES
The Independent

Sir David Suchet says being knighted on stage ‘doesn’t compare’ to real thing

Poirot star Sir David Suchet has said receiving his knighthood at Windsor Castle was an “extraordinary feeling” that topped being knighted on stage.The veteran actor received the honour from the Duke of Cambridge on Tuesday, having missed out on the ceremony in December after testing positive for coronavirus.Sir David told the PA news agency that it was the “proudest moment” of his life.He said: “I’ve been knighted on stage and it doesn’t compare.“And no camera is going to say ‘Cut, let’s do a retake’.“It’s the most extraordinary feeling and it’s very surreal.”The 75-year-old said it had been special to receive...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
HuffingtonPost

Brian Cox Reveals His Biggest Stage Mishaps And Things Get Bloody

Brian Cox has plum gigs on the HBO hit “Succession” and as a pitchman for McDonald’s. But he’s known tough times in live theater, where there are no do-overs. (Watch the video below.) Asked on “The Late Show” Tuesday about moments that went awry, Cox recalled...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Succession' Star Brian Cox Turned Down Major 'Game of Thrones' Role

Brian Cox has been a working actor for decades, and he put all of his unfiltered opinions about Hollywood In his upcoming memoir Putting the Rabbit in the Hat. The book comes out on Jan. 18, and GQ released an excerpt ahead of publication. The award-winner has found his career-defining role as Logan Roy In HBO's Succession, but Cox turned down another massive show on the network before becoming the media magnate.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

‘Ozark’ Star Jason Bateman Explains How ‘Little House on Prairie’ Star Michael Landon Inspired Him

“Ozark” star Jason Bateman got his start in the industry very early on, by starring in “Little House on the Prairie” at just 12 years old. He played James Cooper Ingalls, the second adopted son of Charles and Caroline Ingalls. Bateman starred in 21 episodes of the hit series between 1981 and 1982. During that time, he learned from Michael Landon how to balance multiple roles on a film or television set.
CELEBRITIES
thechronicle-news.com

Brian Cox recalls missing out on Harry Potter role

Brian Cox could have played Mad-Eye Moody in the 'Harry Potter' franchise. The 75-year-old actor has addressed speculation he was in line for a role in the magical movie series, and he joked there was a "burning cross" keeping him out of the cast.
CELEBRITIES
MovieMaker

The First Hannibal: Brian Cox Cut His Teeth Playing Cinema’s Most Fascinating Serial Killer

Brian Cox was the first to bring Hannibal Lecter to the screen — years before Anthony Hopkins won an Oscar for Silence of the Lambs, decades before Mads Mikkelsen earned a passionate cult following for his TV portrayal, and 32 years before Cox began captivating audiences as Succession patriarch Logan Roy. Cox’s Hannibal Lecter (he was called Lecktor then, for reasons we’ll let Cox explain) was quietly masterful in 1986’s Manhunter, directed by Michael Mann.
MOVIES
Vulture

Is Brian Cox Allowed to Be Saying All This?

Scottish actor Brian Cox, 75, is on the cover of a digital British GQ spinoff called GQ Hype. This rules because in the cast of Succession, Cox is surrounded by hypebeasts. Nicholas Braun is certainly a hypebeast. Jeremy Strong portrays one as Kendall. But no one goes full fucking beast to the press like Cox, who can be disarmingly candid. In the Hype interview, Cox says straight-up there will be only one or two more seasons of Succession after this one, “and then I think we’re done.” This isn’t the first time Succession’s five-season ceiling has been invoked, but it was a confirmation, and he said it so casually and assuredly. Plus it reminded us of our favorite Succession C-plot: Brian Cox just sort of running his mouth to the press. The season three premiere came and went, and Cox is still running his mouth. So, we’ll keep updating this post. Below, some highs and lows for Brian Cox’s PR team.
CELEBRITIES
GQMagazine

Why Brian Cox Wasn’t in Game of Thrones, Pirates of the Caribbean, and ‘Harry f-cking Potter’

The following is an excerpt from Putting the Rabbit in the Hat, a memoir by the actor Brian Cox. I did 25th Hour with Spike Lee in 2002, and he’s simply one of the best directors I’ve ever worked with. People associate him with African American subject matter, which is fine and fair enough, but they don’t realize that he’s a consummate cineaste. His knowledge of the cinema is second to none.
MOVIES
940wfaw.com

Celebrity Gossip: Jeff Daniels, Brian Cox, Anna Wintour + More!

SCIENTISTS NAME SPIDER-KILLING WORM AFTER JEFF DANIELS: have named a spider-killing worm after Arachnophobia star Jeff Daniels. The tarantobelus jeffdanielsi, a tarantula-killing worm recently discovered by scientists at the University of California, Riverside, now bares the name of the star of the 1990 horror comedy. Parasitologist Adler Dilman wrote in Science Daily, “His character in the film is a spider killer, which is exactly what these nematodes are.”
CELEBRITIES
Middletown Press

Brian Cox Turned Down ‘Game of Thrones’ Over Pay, Rejected ‘Pirates’ With ‘Overrated’ Johnny Depp

Brian Cox already has one hit HBO drama series under his belt with “Succession,” but he could’ve had an even bigger one had he accepted an offer to star in “Game of Thrones.” As revealed in his new memoir “Putting the Rabbit in the Hat” (via Esquire), Cox turned down the role of King Robert Baratheon on the first season of the HBO fantasy series. Fellow U.K. actor Mark Addy was cast in the role.
TV SERIES
The Independent

Brian Cox explains why he rejected Game of Thrones role

Brian Cox has admitted he decided against starring in the fantasy epic Game of Thrones because “the money was not all that great”.In his new memoir, Putting the Rabbit in the Hat, Cox wrote about being offered the role of a king called Robert Baratheon.In an excerpt published in GQ, the actor details how he was presented with the opportunity along with “every other bugger”.Cox, 75, said he doesn’t know a huge amount about the show and hasn’t researched how big the part was since he turned it down.“Game of Thrones went on to be a huge success and...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy