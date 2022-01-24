ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

These Three Michigan Restaurants Made The Top 100 U.S. Restaurant List

By Big Joe Pesh
 3 days ago
Yelp just came out with their 9th annual Top 100 US Restaurants list. When all the reviews were counted, three Michigan restaurants made it into the top 100 list for 2022. HOW DID YELP COME UP WITH THE TOP 100 U.S. RESTAURANT LIST?. According to Yelp, to create the...

WKMI

Battle Creek Man First to Defeat Ohio’s Monster Bowl of Cereal

It's only fitting that a Cereal City man from Michigan was the first to defeat Ohio's giant One Bowl cereal challenge. In January 2022, Nathan Klein heard about a new cereal bar opening in Ohio with a giant cereal bowl eating challenge. Maybe it was out pride for being born in the Cereal City, or maybe it was the thought of someone from Ohio becoming the first to take down the massive bowl of cereal, but Nathan knew he needed to try.
WKMI

Oops! West Michigan Misses Out on Big Jeopardy! Moment Due to Glitch at WWMT

It was a rough night for West Michigan television station WWMT NewsChannel 3. A computer glitch in their control room Wednesday evening caused the Final Jeopardy segment on the game show Jeopardy! not to air. It is well documented that anything that interrupts either Wheel of Fortune or Jeopardy! on...
WKMI

Michigan Infant Has An Apparent Crush on Fox Detroit News Anchors

With all the stress we go through everyday, I absolutely love waking up to something that really sets the tone for my day, and what's more adorable then seeing an infant fall in love with the hard working women in the news field on television? Fox Detroit's News Anchor Amy Andrews & Reporter Kellie Rowe are staples of the Detroit news team and are a part of a lot of people's mornings on the east side of the state. One mother's son is already smitten with the morning news team and apparently according to Samantha Rose, a mother on the east side of the state, she's in trouble. This is what she told me when I asked if he always does this:
WKMI

$200,000 Grant Bringing Big Changes To Downtown Sturgis, Michigan

There are some big changes that will start to take shape soon, as the city of Sturgis, Michigan just got approved for a $200,000 grant intended for new development in the Downtown area. I reached out to Andrew Kuk, the Assistant City Manager for more details on how the money was obtained and what the plans were for spending this money on, which we will update upon receiving. From what we know so far there will be new apartments being built, as well as a new, locally owned & sourced steakhouse.
WKMI

Michigan Woman Passionately Uses N-Word at School Board Meeting

Michigan school board officials and parents were shocked by the multiple racial slurs including the n-word at a meeting this week. This very strange moment happened Monday, January 24th at Grosse Pointe Public School. A woman who claims to be the parent of a student at Gross Pointe South High School uses her 3 minutes to go on a confusing rant about racism, her son, the FCC, and other dots that do not easily connect. A few of her statements that rubbed many the wrong way included,
WKMI

Coldwater, MI Residents Complain of Dirty Tap Water

Residents in Coldwater, MI are confused as brown, discolored water has started flowing from their taps. Naturally, those that live in the area have turned to social media for answers but Coldwater water superintendent Brian Musselman has asked residents to stop. In fact, he's saying all the complaints on social media frustrate him.
WKMI

Those Are Some Big Balls! Check Out These Ice Balls In Lake Michigan (Video)

Being from Michigan I'm used to dealing with freezing cold temperatures. When I moved to Grand Rapids from Howell I got to experience "Lake Effect Snow" According to Wikipedia lake effect snow is produced during cooler atmospheric conditions when a cold air mass moves across long expanses of warmer lake water. The lower layer of air, heated up by the lake water, picks up water vapor from the lake and rises up through the colder air above. The vapor then freezes and is deposited on the leeward (downwind) shores.
WKMI

Paczki Day Vodka From Detroit is a Thing And Bigger Than Ever This Year

What started out as a niche experiment for some friends seems to have become a thing in Detroit, and parts unknown. Paczki Day Vodka distilled by Detroit City Distillery is back this year, after a sellout performance in 2021. According to a report, last year's batch of 4200 bottles sold out in a mere twenty two minutes. That's impressive.
WKMI

Born in Detroit, Is Vernors Ginger Ale Still Made in Michigan?

There are some items that are just so uniquely Michigan; Salt and vinegar potato chips, (back in the day) it was Stroh's Beer, even Detroit-style Coney dogs. And one soft drink that is truly Michigan, that's Vernors. This week marked the 37th anniversary of the closing of the Vernors bottling...
WKMI

Latest Rankings Get This Kalamazoo Beer Drinker’s Competitive Ire Up

Any second now I may type "them are fightin' words". This Kalamazoo lover of beer (me) is normally a pretty level-headed person... in the same way that, say, a Michigan or Michigan State fan normally is a pretty level-headed person except for those one or two days of the year when they play each other or play that school that thinks is so cool it can call itself "the".
WKMI

Michigan’s Fastest Growing Cannabis Company Coming to Sturgis

Lume is the top marijuana producer in Michigan right now, and their ambitious expansion plans include a dispensary in Sturgis, Michigan. You've heard the jokes about any new construction being a Dollar General or a dispensary? Not even small towns are immune. A $1M+ adult-use marijuana project was approved this week by the Sturgis City Planning Commission. Sturgis Journal reports that the building currently located at 1680 S. Centerville Road will be demolished and a Lume dispensary built on the property.
WKMI

Meat Loaf Got His First Taste of Success in Michigan

Motown, Alice Cooper, Dow Chemical, and "96 Tears" all factor into the beginning of Meat Loaf's career. Michigan helped form one of rock's biggest artists. If you're thinking "rest in peace," you took the words right out of my mouth. Larger than life rocker Meat Loaf passed away on January 20, 2022 at the age of 74. He was known for the worldwide success of the album Bat Out of Hell and a noteworthy acting career that included The Rocky Horror Picture Show, Fight Club, and Wayne's World highlighting more than 50 screen credits in movies and on television. Marvin Aday was born in Dallas, Texas and moved to southern California to join a band, but it was Michigan that was incredibly formative in his early career.
WKMI

This is Embarrassing: Wisconsin Family’s 40′ Tall Giant Snowman Owns the Midwest Winter

Our neighbors across the lake have put Michigan's winter wonderland to shame with a snowman that's three times as tall as those making news in Michigan. You may have seen a couple of stories on TV and on social media this week about giant snowmen in Michigan. An Upper Peninsula family in Marquette built a nearly 12' tall giant snowman in their front yard. His name is Carl. Not to be outdone, a Holland landscaper spent about ten hours and made a massive 13' tall snowman that stands next to the curb. This pair of wintery wonders got some media attention and eyeballs on social media, with their eyes made out of coal.
