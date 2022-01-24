ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fitness in 360° | Cosmic Kiss

You’ve heard of spacewalking astronauts but how do astronauts run? Join ESA’s Matthias Maurer for a workout on the International Space Station’s T2 treadmill and explore Node 3 in 360°. Astronauts living and working on...

Matthias Maurer
