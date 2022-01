(Nanowerk News) The environmental load of the electronics industry can be significantly reduced by moving from traditional manufacturing processes to printed electronics and from fossil-based materials to bio-based materials. By using printing processes, up to 90% of fossil materials can be replaced in some applications. At the same time, energy consumption may decrease to one fifth compared to traditional processes. Ecodesign, on the other hand, promotes the efficient use, recycling and recovery of valuable materials.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 22 HOURS AGO