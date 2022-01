ANYmal, a quadruped robot dog developed by researchers at ETH Zurch, successfully learned how to hike over a steep mountain in the Swiss Alps without any human intervention. It managed to figure out how to walk over any terrain by combining data from what its sensors can see with existing knowledge of the surroundings, just like humans or other animals. In the future, the team hopes that it can be used to reach areas that are too dangerous or inaccessible to humans. Read more for two videos and additional information.

