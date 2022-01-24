Cats in a cage: Novel hybrid nanocages for faster catalysis

Optically pure pseudo-natural products (PNPs), particularly exemplified by azabicyclo[3.3.1]nonane molecules and their analogs provide an attractive platform for structureâˆ’activity relationship studies, and also lead new compound discovery in drug development. However, there are currently no examples of guiding catalytic asymmetric strategies available to construct such important PN-scaffolds, thus limiting their broad use. Here, we report a general and modular method for constructing these pseudo-natural N-bridged [3.3.1] ring systems via cascade process by bifunctional phosphonium salt/Lewis acid relay catalysis. A wide variety of substrates bearing an assortment of functional groups (59 examples) are compatible with this protocol. Other features include a [3"‰+"‰2] cyclization/ring-opening/Friedel-Crafts cascade pathway, excellent reactivities and stereoselectivities, easily available starting materials, step economy and scalability. The obtained enantioenriched products showed potential of preliminary anticancer activities. Insights gained from our studies are expected to advance general efforts towards the catalytic synthesis of challenging even unprecedented chiral PNPs, offering new opportunities for bioactive small-molecule discovery.
Comments / 0