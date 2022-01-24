ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cats in a cage: Novel hybrid nanocages for faster catalysis

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Nanowerk News) A novel hybrid ferritin nanocage with histidine residues shows 1.5 times higher metal ion uptake and improved catalytic efficiency for alcohol production, find researchers from Tokyo Tech in a new study. Their findings suggest that hybrid bio-nanocages could effectively catalyze reactions to yield industrially important products. Figure...

nationalgeographic.com

World’s brightest x-rays reveal COVID-19’s damage to the body

Photographs By Luca Locatelli AND ESRF, Human Organ Atlas. When Paul Tafforeau saw his first experimental scans of a COVID-19 victim’s lung, he thought he had failed. A paleontologist by training, Tafforeau had been laboring with a team strewn across Europe for months to turn a particle accelerator in the French Alps into a revolutionary medical scanning tool.
SCIENCE
The Independent

Hot stuff: Lab hits milestone on long road to fusion power

With 192 lasers and temperatures more than three times hotter than the center of the sun, scientists hit — at least for a fraction of a second — a key milestone on the long road toward nearly pollution-free fusion energy. Researchers at the National Ignition Facility at the Lawrence Livermore National Lab in California were able to spark a fusion reaction that briefly sustained itself — a major feat because fusion requires such high temperatures and pressures that it easily fizzles out. The ultimate goal, still years away, is to generate power the way the sun generates heat, by smooshing...
INDUSTRY
Phys.org

Magnetism at the root of enhanced 'green' catalysis

The research group at MagnetoCat SL (Alicante, Spain) published a fundamental theoretical work on magnetism in heterogeneous catalysis in ACS Catalysis. The group, composed by Ph.D. student Miss Chiara Biz, Dr. Mauro Fianchini and Dr. Jose Gracia, laid out a complex and comprehensive theoretical treatment linking electronic spin, magnetism and heterogeneous catalysis. This treatment concerns the behavior of correlated electrons in solids and the quantum mechanical "tricks" they implement to avoid each other while balancing repulsions and attractions.
CHEMISTRY
nanowerk.com

Scientists build 'valves' in DNA to shape biological information flows

(Nanowerk News) Scientists at the University of Bristol have developed new biological parts that are able to shape the flow of cellular processes along DNA. The work, now published in the journal Nature Communications ("Massively parallel characterization of transcript isoforms using direct RNA sequencing"), offers a fresh perspective on how information is encoded in DNA and new tools for building sustainable biotechnologies.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Asymmetric synthesis of N-bridged [3.3.1] ring systems by phosphonium salt/Lewis acid relay catalysis

Optically pure pseudo-natural products (PNPs), particularly exemplified by azabicyclo[3.3.1]nonane molecules and their analogs provide an attractive platform for structureâˆ’activity relationship studies, and also lead new compound discovery in drug development. However, there are currently no examples of guiding catalytic asymmetric strategies available to construct such important PN-scaffolds, thus limiting their broad use. Here, we report a general and modular method for constructing these pseudo-natural N-bridged [3.3.1] ring systems via cascade process by bifunctional phosphonium salt/Lewis acid relay catalysis. A wide variety of substrates bearing an assortment of functional groups (59 examples) are compatible with this protocol. Other features include a [3"‰+"‰2] cyclization/ring-opening/Friedel-Crafts cascade pathway, excellent reactivities and stereoselectivities, easily available starting materials, step economy and scalability. The obtained enantioenriched products showed potential of preliminary anticancer activities. Insights gained from our studies are expected to advance general efforts towards the catalytic synthesis of challenging even unprecedented chiral PNPs, offering new opportunities for bioactive small-molecule discovery.
CHEMISTRY
nanowerk.com

A soft, stretchable, self-powered thermometer (w/video)

(Nanowerk News) The next generation of soft robotics, smart clothing and biocompatible medical devices are going to need integrated soft sensors that can stretch and twist with the device or wearer. The challenge: most of the components used in traditional sensing are rigid. Now, researchers at the Harvard John A....
ENGINEERING
nanowerk.com

Landing therapeutic genes safely in the human genome

(Nanowerk News) Many future gene and cell therapies to treat diseases like cancer, rare genetic and other conditions could be enhanced in their efficacy, persistence, and predictability by so-called “genomic safe harbors (GSHs).” These are landing sites in the human genome able to safely accommodate new therapeutic genes without causing other, unintended changes in a cell’s genome that could pose a risk to patients.
SCIENCE
nanowerk.com

Asymmetry is key to creating more stable blue perovskite LEDs

(Nanowerk News) From street and household lighting, to television and mobile displays, light emitting diodes (LEDs) play an essential role in modern life. Now, researchers from the Okinawa Institute of Science and Technology Graduate University (OIST) have developed blue LEDs based on a material called metal halide perovskite, that, for the first time, uses asymmetrical bridges to hold the layers of perovskite together, creating a more stable structure.
ENGINEERING
Science
nanowerk.com

Solving the 'big problems' via algorithms enhanced by 2D materials

(Nanowerk News) Important optimization algorithms that are designed to solve large-scale problems such as airline schedules and supply chain logistics may soon get a boost from 2D materials that will enable the algorithms to better solve the problems and use less energy, according to Penn State researchers. These large-scale issues...
TECHNOLOGY
nanowerk.com

Dissociation mechanism of oxygen molecules on a silver surface unveiled

(Nanowerk News) The intricacies of how a molecule of oxygen (O2) on a silver surface separates into two oxygen atoms have been determined by RIKEN chemists (The Journal of Physical Chemistry Letters, "Dissociation mechanism of a single O2 molecule chemisorbed on Ag(110)"). This knowledge will help scientists to optimize industrially important reactions.
CHEMISTRY
nanowerk.com

Just listen to the chaos: A new approach to extracting information from large ensembles of sensors

(Nanowerk News) Engineers at the Tokyo Institute of Technology (Tokyo Tech) have found a new approach for combining data acquired wirelessly from a large number of sensors. The technique is based on considering the "ensemble spectrum" of the sensors, which simply involves analyzing the radio signal received from all the sensors without synchronizing them to each other or separating their individual contributions. It consists of connecting each sensor to a chaotic oscillator, which generates a transmitted signal that contains frequencies that depend on the measured value.
ENGINEERING
nanowerk.com

Kirigami robotic grippers are delicate enough to lift egg yolks (w/video)

(Nanowerk News) Engineering researchers from North Carolina State University have demonstrated a new type of flexible, robotic grippers that are able to lift delicate egg yolks without breaking them, and that are precise enough to lift a human hair. The work has applications for both soft robotics and biomedical technologies.
ENGINEERING
Nature.com

Tandem catalysis with double-shelled hollow spheres

Metal"“zeolite composites with metal (oxide) and acid sites are promising catalysts for integrating multiple reactions in tandem to produce a wide variety of wanted products without separating or purifying the intermediates. However, the conventional design of such materials often leads to uncontrolled and non-ideal spatial distributions of the metal inside/on the zeolites, limiting their catalytic performance. Here we demonstrate a simple strategy for synthesizing double-shelled, contiguous metal oxide@zeolite hollow spheres (denoted as MO@ZEO DSHSs) with controllable structural parameters and chemical compositions. This involves the self-assembly of zeolite nanocrystals onto the surface of metal ion-containing carbon spheres followed by calcination and zeolite growth steps. The step-by-step formation mechanism of the material is revealed using mainly in situ Raman spectroscopy and X-ray diffraction and ex situ electron microscopy. We demonstrate that it is due to this structure that an Fe2O3@H-ZSM-5 DSHSs-showcase catalyst exhibits superior performance compared with various conventionally structured Fe2O3-H-ZSM-5 catalysts in gasoline production by the Fischer"“Tropsch synthesis. This work is expected to advance the rational synthesis and research of hierarchically hollow, core"“shell, multifunctional catalyst materials.
CHEMISTRY
ScienceAlert

Physicists Detect Mysterious X Particles in 'Primordial Soup' For The First Time

A mysterious particle thought to have existed briefly just after the Big Bang has now been detected for the first time in the 'primordial soup'. Specifically, in a medium called the quark-gluon plasma, generated in the Large Hadron Collider by colliding lead ions. There, amid the trillions of particles produced by these collisions, physicists managed to tease out 100 of the exotic motes known as X particles. "This is just the start of the story," says physicist Yen-Jie Lee of MIT, and a member of the international CMS Collaboration headquartered at CERN in Switzerland. "We've shown we can find a signal. In the...
ASTRONOMY
nanowerk.com

How robots learn to hike (w/video)

(Nanowerk News) Steep sections on slippery ground, high steps, scree and forest trails full of roots: the path up the 1,098-​metre-high Mount Etzel at the southern end of Lake Zurich is peppered with numerous obstacles. But ANYmal, the quadrupedal robot from the Robotic Systems Lab at ETH Zurich, overcomes the 120 vertical metres effortlessly in a 31-minute hike. That’s 4 minutes faster than the estimated duration for human hikers – and with no falls or missteps.
TECHNOLOGY
nanowerk.com

Illuminating a biological light switch

(Nanowerk News) Using an innovative new imaging technique, researchers at Weill Cornell Medicine have revealed the inner workings of a family of light-sensing molecules in unprecedented detail and speed. The work could inform new strategies in the burgeoning field of optogenetics, which uses light pulses to alter the activity of individual neurons and other cells.
SCIENCE
nanowerk.com

Stackable artificial leaf uses less power than lightbulb to capture 100 times more carbon than other systems

(Nanowerk News) Engineers at the University of Illinois Chicago have built a cost-effective artificial leaf that can capture carbon dioxide at rates 100 times better than current systems. Unlike other carbon capture systems, which work in labs with pure carbon dioxide from pressurized tanks, this artificial leaf works in the real world. It captures carbon dioxide from more diluted sources, like air and flue gas produced by coal-fired power plants, and releases it for use as fuel and other materials.
SCIENCE
nanowerk.com

Scientists explain mysterious finger-like features in solar flares

(Nanowerk News) In January 1999, scientists observed mysterious motions within a solar flare. Unlike typical flares that showed bright energy erupting outwards from the Sun, this solar flare also displayed a downward flow of motion, as if material was falling back towards the Sun. Described as “downward-moving dark voids,” astronomers wondered what exactly they were seeing.
ASTRONOMY
nanowerk.com

Cosmic chemistry in the lab

(Nanowerk News) Using DESY's free-electron laser FLASH, scientists have recreated some of the harsh environment of interstellar space in the lab and analysed the reaction of astrochemical molecules to these conditions. The results show a comprehensive picture of the dynamics of polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAH) under extreme ultraviolet radiation in...
ASTRONOMY
Phys.org

Key to an unexplained phenomenon in catalysis: The mystery of structure insensibility

Catalysis is responsible for 95 percent of industrial chemical processes, and directly affects more than 1/3 of the world's gross domestic product (GDP). What is catalysis? It is the process increasing the rate of a chemical reaction; "helping it"—achieved by means of a catalyst—a "starter." The catalyst is not consumed by the reaction, nor changed by it, and can keep on "helping" indefinitely (although in practice catalysts can deactivate in seconds to years). It can be likened to a bossy matchmaker, bringing couples together.
CHEMISTRY

