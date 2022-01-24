Cats in a cage: Novel hybrid nanocages for faster catalysis

Metal"“zeolite composites with metal (oxide) and acid sites are promising catalysts for integrating multiple reactions in tandem to produce a wide variety of wanted products without separating or purifying the intermediates. However, the conventional design of such materials often leads to uncontrolled and non-ideal spatial distributions of the metal inside/on the zeolites, limiting their catalytic performance. Here we demonstrate a simple strategy for synthesizing double-shelled, contiguous metal oxide@zeolite hollow spheres (denoted as MO@ZEO DSHSs) with controllable structural parameters and chemical compositions. This involves the self-assembly of zeolite nanocrystals onto the surface of metal ion-containing carbon spheres followed by calcination and zeolite growth steps. The step-by-step formation mechanism of the material is revealed using mainly in situ Raman spectroscopy and X-ray diffraction and ex situ electron microscopy. We demonstrate that it is due to this structure that an Fe2O3@H-ZSM-5 DSHSs-showcase catalyst exhibits superior performance compared with various conventionally structured Fe2O3-H-ZSM-5 catalysts in gasoline production by the Fischer"“Tropsch synthesis. This work is expected to advance the rational synthesis and research of hierarchically hollow, core"“shell, multifunctional catalyst materials.

