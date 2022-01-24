People invited to participate in search for NMU president

Students in 6th through 8th grades are invited to participate in the Central States Water Environment Association “Water’s Worth It” essay contest. Students are encouraged to learn about their local water supply and the human role in the water cycle by writing a 400-to-700-word essay. Students will compete for over $1,000 in cash and other prizes while gaining an appreciation for the infrastructure, energy, and impacts on nature that our water use requires. Regional and state-wide winners, in both creative writing and research categories, will be selected by a judging panel of Illinois water quality professionals. Submissions are being accepted now through April 15th, 2022. Essays can be submitted at https://cswea.wufoo.com/forms/2022-waters-worth-it-essay-competition.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 14 DAYS AGO