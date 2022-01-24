ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
People invited to participate in search for NMU president

Mining Journal
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s easy for officialdom of whatever type to suggest to people that they get involved in this process or that one — as a part of a broader public effort of general interest. The COVID-19 pandemic, of course, put a great many of those plans in the...

www.miningjournal.net

WLTX.com

Candidate for USC president to participate in virtual panels on Friday

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The University of South Carolina is inviting the campus community a chance to meet a candidate for president of the institution Friday, Jan. 13. According to a statement released on Thursday, members of the university community will have three opportunities on Friday to "observe and engage" as the candidate for president interacts with students, faculty, and staff in virtual panel discussions.
COLUMBIA, SC
Mining Journal

NMU scholarship process starts

MARQUETTE — Scholarship applications for Northern Michigan University students enrolling in the 2022-23 academic year will be available from Monday through Feb. 21. Students can submit the application using the online system through MyNMU. Current students can apply by clicking Financial Aid-Donor-Funded Scholarships under the student services tab. New students can use the NMU Foundation Donor-Funded Scholarships link found under the Admitted to NMU tab in MyNMU.
MARQUETTE, MI
Opelika-Auburn News

Public invited to open forums with Auburn president finalist Chris Roberts

As Auburn University’s search for a new president nears completion, lone finalist Chris Roberts meets the campus and community this week with several meetings open to the public. On Thursday and Friday, students, faculty and alumni will have the chance to hear from Roberts at forums both in person...
AUBURN, AL
Times Union

Maria College launches search for next president

ALBANY - Maria College said this week it has officially launched the search for its next president following the announcement that President Thomas J. Gamble, Ph.D., will retire after a six-year tenure. The college said it is working with national search firm, Academic Search, to find the next leader of...
ALBANY, NY
Mining Journal

NMU set to hold listening sessions

MARQUETTE — Northern Michigan University faculty, staff and students, and the broader community, are invited to provide input at virtual listening sessions hosted by the NMU presidential search advisory committee and Parker Executive Search as it develops a position description for NMU’s next president. Six sessions are scheduled...
MARQUETTE, MI
740thefan.com

Search for NDSU’s next president narrows

FARGO (KFGO) – The NDSU Presidential Search Committee has narrowed a 47-candidate pool of qualified applicants to five who will interview on campus between January 24 and February 3. The candidates are presidents, chancellors, vice-chancellors, and provosts from universities across the country, including Dr. Mary Holz-Clause, the Acting Executive...
FARGO, ND
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
WLUC

NMU has resumed in-person learning

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - NMU has returned to in-person learning at the beginning of the new semester on Tuesday, January 18. This comes after starting remotely last week and implementing stricter COVID protocols, such as the requirement of wearing KN-95 masks indoors. The university distributed the KN-95 masks to students beginning Thursday.
MARQUETTE, MI
bentoncountyenterprise.com

SFCC To Host Five Candidates For President, Public Invited

State Fair Community College has invited five semi-finalist candidates to the Sedalia campus as part of the search for the college’s next president. Each visit will last a day and a half and will include a public presentation with a question-and-answer session to follow. All members of the community and SFCC service region are invited to attend.
SEDALIA, MO
Mining Journal

Ben Lauren scholarship established at NMU

GWINN — The family of Ben Lauren, a Northern Michigan University alumnus who was tragically killed in the line of duty as a volunteer firefighter at age 23, has established an endowed scholarship in his memory to support NMU mechanical engineering technology students. Lauren graduated from the program in...
GWINN, MI
WLUC

NMU scholarships now available

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Northern Michigan University students can now apply for scholarships. Now through February 21 students can apply for scholarships for the 2022 - 2023 semesters. There are different criteria for each scholarship available. Donor-funded scholarships are offered through the NMU Foundation. Foundation Administrators say donors create these...
MARQUETTE, MI
Mining Journal

MLK Day at NMU

MARQUETTE — Northern Michigan University will honor Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy by hosting events on Monday, beginning with a march for equality. These events are free and open to the public. Masks are required. Students, staff and community members participating in the march will gather in a...
MARQUETTE, MI
evanstonroundtable.com

ETHS survey invites community input in search for new Superintendent

The Evanston Township High School District 202 Board of Education is beginning the search for the next Superintendent and is leading a transparent process with all partners and stakeholders. Input from the school community will help shape the profile of the district’s next leader. To that end, students, parents...
EVANSTON, IL
TheAtlantaVoice

Atlanta Technical College elevates two leaders to Vice President positions

Recently, Atlanta Technical College announced two key promotions in their leadership ranks. Dorna Werdelin was promoted to Vice President of Communications, Marketing, & Public Relations. Additionally, Dr. Katrina Hunter was named the Vice President of Student Engagement.  Ms. Werdelin assumed the role of Interim Associate Vice President of Communications, Marketing, and PR in early  2020 […] The post Atlanta Technical College elevates two leaders to Vice President positions appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
ATLANTA, GA
dgsd.org

Illinois middle school students invited to participate in “Water’s Worth It” contest

Students in 6th through 8th grades are invited to participate in the Central States Water Environment Association “Water’s Worth It” essay contest. Students are encouraged to learn about their local water supply and the human role in the water cycle by writing a 400-to-700-word essay. Students will compete for over $1,000 in cash and other prizes while gaining an appreciation for the infrastructure, energy, and impacts on nature that our water use requires. Regional and state-wide winners, in both creative writing and research categories, will be selected by a judging panel of Illinois water quality professionals. Submissions are being accepted now through April 15th, 2022. Essays can be submitted at https://cswea.wufoo.com/forms/2022-waters-worth-it-essay-competition.
ILLINOIS STATE
Mining Journal

Partridge Creek Farm, Ishpeming scouts partner for garden project

MARQUETTE — Partridge Creek Farm partnered with volunteers and Ishpeming Scouts to build a wash/pack station at the Elks Lodge Garden Site on Lakeshore Drive in Ishpeming. The Ishpeming Scouts and Mattson family chose Partridge Creek Farm as an Eagle Scout project. Participants started building the wash/pack station and finished the same day.
MARQUETTE, MI
Mining Journal

Grants available for specialty crop work

LANSING — Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development Director Gary McDowell has announced a request for proposals through the Specialty Crop Block Grant Program from the United States Department of Agriculture Ag Marketing Services. The program is designed to enhance the competitiveness of Michigan’s specialty crops. Grant proposals...
MICHIGAN STATE
Itemlive.com

Swampscott presents a plan to improve school diversity

SWAMPSCOTT — The school district is preparing to adopt its first five-year Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging (DEIB) Plan aimed at creating a welcoming, safe, culturally-sensitive and aware learning and The post Swampscott presents a plan to improve school diversity appeared first on Itemlive.
SWAMPSCOTT, MA

