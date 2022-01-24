ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Movie Monday: Friday’s Upcoming Movie Releases for 1/28/2022

By americajr
Americajr.com
 3 days ago

Look for these new movies to hit the box office on Friday, January 28, 2022:. “Morbius” Rated PG-13. 108 minutes. Action, Adventure, Drama, Horror, Sci-Fi, Thriller. -Michael Keaton,...

americajr.com

Comments / 0

Variety

Bradley Cooper Confirms ‘A Star Is Born’ Directorial Follow-Up ‘Maestro’ Starts Filming in May

Bradley Cooper confirmed during a conversation with Mahershala Ali as part of Variety’s “Actors on Actors” series, presented by Amazon Studios, that “Maestro” will finally start filming this May. Netflix’s “Maestro” marks Cooper’s first directorial effort since the blockbuster success of his feature debut, “A Star Is Born.” Cooper also stars in “Maestro” as esteemed Broadway composer Leonard Bernstein, with Carey Mulligan on board to play Bernstein’s wife, Felicia Montealegre. “I wanted to be a conductor since I was a kid,” Cooper told Ali about the new film. “I was obsessed with it, asked Santa Claus for a baton when I...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Orphan: First Kill’ Star Isabelle Fuhrman on Reprising Esther Role Without VFX or Special Makeup

Isabelle Fuhrman is reprising her famous role of nine-year-old Esther from 2009’s Orphan in the upcoming prequel Orphan: First Kill. But instead of Fuhrman playing an older version of the iconic character, she will once again play the nine-year-old, without any de-aging work or CGI, which she calls “a challenge.” “I love the challenge of being able to play a kid because that’s never historically been done in cinema — I was like looking all this up, because I love looking up old movie history and things like that, and I was like, ‘Oh, an adult has never reprised the role...
MOVIES
Variety

Mark Wahlberg and Mel Gibson Movie ‘Father Stu’ Sells to Sony

Sony Pictures has acquired “Father Stu,” a true-life drama starring Mark Wahlberg and Mel Gibson. Rosalind Ross wrote and directed the faith-based movie, which will be released in theaters on Good Friday, April 15. Written and directed by Rosalind Ross, “Father Stu” tells the story of boxer-turned-priest Father Stuart Long and his inspiring journey from self-destruction to redemption. Along with Wahlberg, who plays the title character, and Gibson, the film features Jacki Weaver and Teresa Ruiz. “Father’s Stu’s journey from troublemaker to clergyman was inspiring to many, including me,” said Wahlberg. “Rosey has done an incredible job capturing the essence of who he...
MOVIES
Deadline

Disney Responds To Peter Dinklage ‘Snow White’ Comments, Says It’s “Taking A Different Approach” To Adaptation

Disney has responded to remarks made yesterday by award-winning actor Peter Dinklage that called the studio’s plans for a live-action remake of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs “f*cking backwards.” A Disney spokesperson told Deadline, “To avoid reinforcing stereotypes from the original animated film, we are taking a different approach with these seven characters and have been consulting with members of the dwarfism community. We look forward to sharing more as the film heads into production after a lengthy development period,” . Disney, Deadline understands, has cultural consultants on all of its live-action films including previous titles Aladdin and Mulan, in addition to...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Mortal Kombat’ Sequel in Development With ‘Moon Knight’ Writer Jeremy Slater

New Line is ready for round two of Moral Kombat. The studio has hired screenwriter Jeremy Slater to pen a sequel to the 2021 video game adaptation, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed. Mortal Kombat debuted simultaneously in theaters and on HBO Max in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic in April 2021 and earned $83.7 million globally. According to HBO Max, which does not release viewership data publicly, it has been among the streaming service’s top feature films. Mortal Kombat is based on the seminal 1992 arcade fighting game created by Ed Boon and John Tobias. It centers on a tournament gathering the...
MOVIES
Variety

Sam Raimi Explains His ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Feelings, Reveals Whether ‘Doctor Strange 2’ Is Finished Filming

Sam Raimi, the director of Columbia Pictures’ original “Spider-Man” trilogy starring Tobey Maguire, has spoken out about watching his original cast reprise their roles in last year’s “Spider-Man: No Way Home.” In an exclusive interview with Variety while promoting the Oscar-shortlisted film “You’re Dead Hélène,” a live-action horror short film produced by Raimi, the director discussed seeing Maguire, Willem Dafoe and Alfred Molina take up their iconic characters once again. “It was so much fun,” Raimi said. “I love ‘No Way Home’ and the audience I was with went crazy. It was delightful to watch Alfred play his role, and Willem Dafoe,...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Dual’: RLJE Films Prevails In Bidding War To Acquire Sundance Sci-Fi Thriller Starring Karen Gillan And Aaron Paul

RLJE Films last night acquired U.S. rights to Riley Stearns’ thriller Dual in a competitive bidding situation, striking a low-mid seven figure deal for the film, which recently premiered in U.S. Dramatic Competition at the Sundance Film Festival. XYZ Films, CAA Media Finance and UTA Independent Film Group closed the deal with RLJE Films, with the former company also handling world rights outside of the U.S. The film is slated for release in theaters this year. Dual centers on Sarah (Karen Gillan), a woman who, upon receiving a terminal diagnosis, opts for a cloning procedure to ease her loss on her friends and family....
MOVIES
Variety

Mahershala Ali and Bradley Cooper on ‘Swan Song,’ ‘Nightmare Alley’ and Not Quitting Acting

Bradley Cooper (“Nightmare Alley,” “Licorice Pizza”) and Mahershala Ali (“Swan Song”) sat down for a virtual chat for Variety’s Actors on Actors, presented by Amazon Studios. For more, click here. This season, both Bradley Cooper and Mahershala Ali are pulling off a double act. Cooper’s fans can see him in two period pieces: As the lead of “Nightmare Alley,” in which he plays a tormented mentalist desperate for validation in the 1940s traveling-carnival scene, and as a key supporting player in “Licorice Pizza,” in which he’s a deranged version of the producer Jon Peters. Ali’s double duty is more forward-looking, and...
MOVIES
twincitieslive.com

1/14 Movie Trip

SCREAM (In theaters) Twenty-five years ago, Scream rocked the horror genre revitalizing the slasher flick for a new audience. The fifth film is simply titled Scream and will definitely please fans. The town of Woodsboro has never been the same after Ghostface sliced and diced and left his mark. Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, and David Arquette are back in their iconic as Sidney Prescott, Gale Weathers, and Dewey Riley who have fought back time and time again. After a new series of killings in Woodsboro pop up, they’re reunited again after Samantha Carpenter asks for their help as Ghostface appears to be targeting a new crop of teens who happen to have a connection to the original victims.
MOVIES
Collider

A Movie For Every Valentine: A Look At February's Diverse Slate of Releases

If you’ve ventured out to the theater recently, then you definitely have sat through your fair share of movie trailers. There are the usual suspects that flood the screen, like the highly-anticipated (and recently pushed) Spidey spin-off Morbius starring Jared Leto, and The Batman that features Robert Pattinson as the caped crusader, which will hit the big screen in March. But let's not overlook February's diverse slate of releases. If you’re feeling romantic, you can stroll over to Marry Me, the music-fueled dramedy starring Owen Wilson and Jennifer Lopez. Or perhaps you’d like to escape the chaos that’s happening on Earth? Halle Berry and Patrick Wilson have got you covered in Moonfall. There are so many movies to choose from, so let’s just get right to it!
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

M. Night Shyamalan on ‘Servant’ Season 3 and Casting Dave Bautista to Lead His Next Film

M. Night Shyamalan is relieved that he gets to finish Servant on his own terms. The Apple TV+ psychological thriller series was recently renewed for a fourth-and-final season, allowing the filmmaker to fulfill the vision he outlined years ago. For a writer-director whose career is defined by his memorable endings, it was always a bit of a risk to tackle a story on a medium that doesn’t guarantee anyone a proper conclusion, but risk-taking has always been a part of Shyamalan’s creative process, especially once he mortgaged his home to fund his 2015 thriller, The Visit. After that $5-million gamble...
MOVIES
GeekTyrant

Story Details For Guy Ritchie and Jake Gyllenhaal's Upcoming Action Movie

Guy Ritchie’s next film project has landed at MGM and Amazon for its U.S. and international distribution. The project was announced last year and Jake Gyllenhaal is set to star in it. The action film still doesn’t have a title, but the first story details have been revealed!
MOVIES
Maxim

Here’s The 2022 Marvel Movie and Disney+ Release Schedule

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” “Ms. Marvel” and “Thor: Love and Thunder” are coming to theaters and TVs this year. On the heels of Spider-Man: No Way Home’s record-setting success, Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe will continue with many more anticipated TV and movie releases in the coming months.
TV SHOWS
Rottentomatoes.com

The Sundance 2022 Movie Scorecard

Sundance is back fully online, running from January 20 to 30, 2022. Discover which movies playing at the fest are getting their Tomatometer scores, updated daily!. Critics Consensus: No consensus yet. Synopsis: Fire of Love tells the story of two French lovers, Katia and Maurice Krafft, who died in a...
MOVIES
TVOvermind

Bob’s Burgers Movie Trailer Released

“Bob’s Burgers” has grown to be our favorite restaurant owners and family that are composed of The Belchers, and if we’re being honest Teddy too. “Bob’s Burgers” has been on the air since 2011 and the show’s current season of 12 still has episodes premiering Sunday nights on Fox, along with “Family Guy” and the rest of the Sunday night Fox animated programming. Another programming during this time is “The Simpsons”, America’s first and possibly most important animated family released their first feature film much later into the show’s career compared to what “Bob’s Burgers” plans to do. Fans of “Family Guy” probably expected a feature film earlier than “Bob’s Burgers” but I’m sure when it comes Seth MacFarlane will have the perfect concept and script to make it worth it in every way possible. Below, we’ve gone into details on the newly released trailer for “The Bob’s Burgers Movie” trailer and what exactly it could mean for the future of the show, and even the differences that could be possible in the movie without staple character Jimmy Pesto.
MOVIES

