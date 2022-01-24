Movie Monday: Friday’s Upcoming Movie Releases for 1/28/2022

Sony Pictures has acquired “Father Stu,” a true-life drama starring Mark Wahlberg and Mel Gibson.
Rosalind Ross wrote and directed the faith-based movie, which will be released in theaters on Good Friday, April 15.
Written and directed by Rosalind Ross, “Father Stu” tells the story of boxer-turned-priest Father Stuart Long and his inspiring journey from self-destruction to redemption. Along with Wahlberg, who plays the title character, and Gibson, the film features Jacki Weaver and Teresa Ruiz.
“Father’s Stu’s journey from troublemaker to clergyman was inspiring to many, including me,” said Wahlberg. “Rosey has done an incredible job capturing the essence of who he...
