Movie Monday: Friday’s Upcoming Movie Releases for 1/28/2022

“Bob’s Burgers” has grown to be our favorite restaurant owners and family that are composed of The Belchers, and if we’re being honest Teddy too. “Bob’s Burgers” has been on the air since 2011 and the show’s current season of 12 still has episodes premiering Sunday nights on Fox, along with “Family Guy” and the rest of the Sunday night Fox animated programming. Another programming during this time is “The Simpsons”, America’s first and possibly most important animated family released their first feature film much later into the show’s career compared to what “Bob’s Burgers” plans to do. Fans of “Family Guy” probably expected a feature film earlier than “Bob’s Burgers” but I’m sure when it comes Seth MacFarlane will have the perfect concept and script to make it worth it in every way possible. Below, we’ve gone into details on the newly released trailer for “The Bob’s Burgers Movie” trailer and what exactly it could mean for the future of the show, and even the differences that could be possible in the movie without staple character Jimmy Pesto.

