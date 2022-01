Though the “Yellowstone” offseason is now upon us, there is still plenty discuss in the world of modern western television. “6666,” a “Yellowstone” spinoff that will feature Jefferson White as the lead character. White will be reprising his Jimmy Hurdstrom role that he plays in the “Yellowstone” series. In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, White talks about his new show. He says the “gritty” nature of the cattle ranching industry will come to the forefront.

