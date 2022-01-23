Wilson Arts benefits from unclaimed cash

Wilson Arts Treasurer Alan Winstead and Executive Director Cathy Hardison accept a giant replica check from State Treasurer Dale Folwell on Thursday. The nonprofit received $500 from the state’s unclaimed property fund.

State Treasurer Dale Folwell presented Wilson Arts officials with $500 from the state’s unclaimed property fund on Thursday.

More than $900 million is in the fund for safekeeping, including 104,360 claims worth $7.2 million in Wilson County alone.

The state treasurer’s office has nearly 93,000 claims valued at $7.3 million in Edgecombe County and more than 130,000 claims worth $9.5 million outstanding in Nash County.

“Wilson Arts is so thankful for the extra efforts by our state to get these funds in the hands of those they were meant for,” said Executive Director Cathy Hardison. “It was a wonderful surprise to be contacted about these unclaimed funds, and we’re so grateful for every extra dollar that helps our organization in the pursuit of our mission to improve quality of life for all citizens by being a hub for artistic experiences that enrich, educate and entertain the citizens of Wilson County and beyond.”

Since the 2021-22 fiscal year began, the fund has paid 44,616 claims totaling $31.2 million.

Residents and businesses can search NCCash.com to find unclaimed bank accounts, wages, utility deposits, insurance policy proceeds, stocks, bonds and contents of safe deposit boxes that have been abandoned and are stored in state vaults.

“My wife is an artist and a musician, so being able to find money to help the arts is very close to my family and me,” Folwell said. “Wilson Arts is an integral part of the community, providing much-needed arts programs for adults and children in this part of the state. I’m very happy and proud to have been able to help return the money to this great organization. It’s so important for citizens to have access to such great artistic programs right here in Wilson County.”