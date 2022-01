If you’ve longed for a world in which Arby’s sold its own vodka, I have some good news and bad news. Good: The sandwich chain began doing just that on its website in November. Bad: You long for a world in which Arby’s sells vodka. Worse: It’s all gone. The limited-edition spirit immediately sold out despite being French fry-flavored, available in both curly and crinkle-cut varieties — and yes, a seriously desperate bid for publicity. But if you were a 58-year-old fast food outlet known primarily for roast beef sandwiches and Horsey Sauce, how else would you get attention?

RESTAURANTS ・ 8 DAYS AGO