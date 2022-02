LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington’s Division of Waste Management will adjust its collection schedule for the upcoming Presidents Day holiday. According to the Department of Environmental Quality and Public Works, no collections will be made on Monday, Feb. 21. Residents and businesses that normally receive curbside pickup on Mondays will be serviced on Wednesday, February 23. Those with Monday service should place their carts out after 4 p.m. on Tuesday to ensure Wednesday collection.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 4 DAYS AGO