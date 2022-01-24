ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Inactivated Polio and Rabies Vaccines Market Size Worth US$ 1,418.2 Mn with CAGR of 4.9% By 2027 | Bharat Biotech., BIO-MED, Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd., Kedrion Biopharma Inc.

By Coherent Market Insights
Medagadget.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe growth of the market for Inactivated Polio and Rabies Virus Vaccines is expected to be fueled by increasing incidences of these diseases. Inactivated Polio and Rift Virus Vaccines are used to protect people against rabies. They are given in a single injection in the arm or leg and contain 2.5...

www.medgadget.com

Comments / 0

Related
atlantanews.net

Biometrics Market to Reach US$ 74.42 Billion by 2027 | CAGR 17.5% | Size, Growth, Demand, Forecast and Research Report 2022-2027

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled "Biometrics Market Size: Global Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027", the global biometrics market reached a value of US$ 27.97 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 74.42 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 17.5% during 2022-2027. Biometrics refers to processes used to measure distinct biological or physiological characteristics of an individual. Biometrics identifiers are of two types, namely, behavioral, and physiological identifiers. The physiological identifiers include fingerprints, facial recognition, iris recognition, palm prints, and DNA matching, whereas behavioral identifiers include finger movements, typing patterns, voice, and signature recognition, walking gait, and other gestures.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Heat Exchanger Market to Reach US$ 23.4 Billion by 2027 | CAGR 6% | Size, Share, Analysis and Research Report 2022-2027

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled "Heat Exchanger Market Size: Global Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027", the global heat exchanger market reached a value of US$ 16.3 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 23.4 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 6% during 2022-2027. A heat exchanger refers to a device that is designed to transfer heat from one fluid to another and control the temperature of a system. These devices use less energy and emit less pollution in comparison to the conventional methods of cooling. As a result, they find extensive application in air conditioning systems, sewage treatment, furnaces, boilers, and automotive radiators.
MARKETS
bostonnews.net

Global Mushroom Market to Reach US$ 86.5 Billion by 2027 | CAGR 6.5% | Size, Price, Growth, Analysis Report 2022-2027

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled "Mushroom Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027", the global mushroom market reached a value of US$ 58.8 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 86.5 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 6.5% during 2022-2027. Mushrooms are a type of nutritious fungi used in various cuisines around the world. Edible mushrooms are typically grown in a regulated environment with the right amount of light, ventilation, humidity, nutrients, soil pH, and air pressure. They are a rich source of potassium, riboflavin, selenium, and vitamin D. Mushrooms help in building immunity, managing weight, and minimizing the risks of various chronic diseases. These are directly consumed in households, as well as extensively utilized across the food processing industry. Apart from this, various non-edible mushroom varieties are employed in the pharmaceutical and nutraceutical industries.
AGRICULTURE
bostonnews.net

Hard Seltzer Market to Reach US$ 11.9 Billion by 2027 | CAGR 13.6% | Share, Size, Growth, Trends & Report 2022-2027

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled "Hard Seltzer Market Share: Global Industry Trends, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027", the global hard seltzer market reached a value of US$ 5.5 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 11.9 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 13.6% during 2022-2027. Hard seltzer represents a carbonated or sparkling beverage with almost 5% alcohol by volume. It is made from malted rice or brewed cane sugar, with soda water and flavorings. Hard seltzer tastes similar to beer and is often available in varied fruit flavors, such as lemon, watermelon, strawberry, tangerine, etc. Furthermore, it is gluten-free and has low calorie, sugar, and carbohydrate content. As a result, hard seltzer is considered a healthy alternative to regular alcoholic drinks, including beer, rum, whisky, etc.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bharat Biotech#Cagr#Market Research#Polio#Kedrion Biopharma Inc#Rift Virus Vaccines#Ipv#Irv#Aj Vaccines#Sanofi Pasteur Sa#The U S Fda#Imovax
Wyoming News

Pfizer Begins Testing a COVID Vaccine Targeted to Omicron

TUESDAY, Jan. 25, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Pfizer Inc. announced Tuesday that it has launched a trial that will compare its existing COVID-19 vaccine against a new version tailored to beat back the highly contagious Omicron variant. "While current research and real-world data show that boosters continue to provide a high level of protection against severe disease and hospitalization with Omicron, we recognize the need to be prepared in the event this protection wanes over time and to potentially help address Omicron and new variants...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Afghanistan
Country
Denmark
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
Fortune

The WHO says the next COVID variant will be more infectious than Omicron, and it might be more deadly

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. In the short time since it was first detected in South Africa last November, Omicron has quickly usurped Delta as the world’s dominant variant of COVID-19. Omicron’s rapid spread has sparked record waves of infection in the U.S., Europe, and Asia. Yet despite its high transmissibility, Omicron has appeared less deadly than its predecessor, with hospitalization rates among vaccinated people remaining relatively low.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Tonga earthquake: 6.2-magnitude tremor hits Pacific country

A magnitude 6.2 earthquake struck about 219km (136.1miles) west-northwest of Pangai, Tonga, on Thursday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said.The earthquake was at a depth of 14.5km.The USGS has issued a green alert for shaking-related fatalities and economic losses, however, there is a low likelihood of damage since there are reportedly no settlements within 100kms (62 miles).Due to disrupted communications, there were no immediate reports of the quake being felt in Tonga or neighbouring Fiji.There has been no tsunami warning issued, according to Radio New Zealand. The Fiji Meteorological Service said that they had not been sent a...
ENVIRONMENT
americanmilitarynews.com

China could recover US stealth fighter jet from South China Sea before US

The U.S. Navy is in a race against China to recover an F-35C Lightning II fighter jet that crashed in the South China Sea on Monday. The $100 million fifth-generation stealth fighter jet reportedly impacted against the deck of the aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN-70) and then fell over the side of the ship. The pilot and six additional sailors were injured in the incident.
MILITARY
buzzfeednews.com

Toxic Black Mold Is Growing In My Brain

“I honestly can’t believe you’re alive,” one of my doctors told me a few months ago. “It really makes no sense.”. I was sitting with my fiancé in an exam room in the infectious disease wing of Massachusetts General Hospital, as I have countless times over the past four years. I was hearing again how the toxic black mold in my brain defies expectations and baffles my physicians.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
sciencealert.com

'Killer Lake' in Africa Looks Like Paradise, But It's Hiding a Deadly Secret

The engineers aboard the floating power station on Lake Kivu could only watch nervously as the volcano in the distance erupted violently, sending tremors rumbling through the water beneath them. It was not the lava shooting from Mount Nyiragongo last May that spooked them, but the enormous concentrations of potentially...
AFRICA
Florida Phoenix

Fauci declines to predict COVID vaccine timetable for kids under 5

Quality Journalism for Critical Times WASHINGTON — Parents hoping to vaccinate their young children against COVID-19 will need to be patient, Dr. Anthony Fauci cautioned Wednesday. The director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases said while he expects the vaccine regimen for children under 5 will be three doses, he couldn’t provide a timeline on when the […] The post Fauci declines to predict COVID vaccine timetable for kids under 5 appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
KIDS
nationalgeographic.com

World’s brightest x-rays reveal COVID-19’s damage to the body

Photographs By Luca Locatelli AND ESRF, Human Organ Atlas. When Paul Tafforeau saw his first experimental scans of a COVID-19 victim’s lung, he thought he had failed. A paleontologist by training, Tafforeau had been laboring with a team strewn across Europe for months to turn a particle accelerator in the French Alps into a revolutionary medical scanning tool.
SCIENCE
Wyoming News

Common Gout Drug Is Safe in Patients With Kidney Issues

WEDNESDAY, Jan. 26, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Allopurinol, a frequently used gout medication, does not appear to drive up the risk for dying among gout patients who also struggle with chronic kidney disease, new research shows. The finding is based on an analysis of two decades worth of British health records. And it may put to rest recent concerns regarding a well-known drug that both gout patients and kidney disease patients have used for decades to rein in harmfully high uric acid levels. ...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Study finds vitamin D supplements with or without Omega-3s decreased risk of autoimmune diseases

Autoimmune diseases (AD) such as rheumatoid arthritis, polymyalgia rheumatica, autoimmune thyroid disease and psoriasis, are a leading cause of morbidity and mortality as people age. Few effective treatments are available for AD, but some preclinical studies have hinted that supplements, including vitamin D and omega-3 (or n-3) fatty acids, may have beneficial effects. In a new study published in BMJ, investigators from Brigham and Women's Hospital evaluated whether taking vitamin D and/or omega fatty acid supplements could affect rates of AD. The team tested this in the large-scale vitamin D and Omega-3 Trial (VITAL), a randomized study which followed participants for approximately five years. Investigators found the people who took vitamin D, or vitamin D and omega-3 fatty acids had a significantly lower rate of AD than people who took a placebo.
HEALTH
Inc.com

Show Them the Money! Bank of America Just Threw $1 Billion at the Great Resignation

Bank of America doesn't want its workers to join the Great Resignation, so it's giving them a new incentive to hang around: $1 billion worth of restricted stock. In a memo first shared with CNN on Tuesday, Bank of America's CEO, Brian Moynihan, said that the bank is expanding its stock awards program to lower-paid employees. Workers who make up to $100,000 annually are now eligible to receive the award. The bank previously gave those employees a one-off cash bonus.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy