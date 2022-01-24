China Continuous Glucose Monitoring Devices Market Size Is Projected to Reach USD 405.5 Million at a CAGR Of 22.8% by 2028 | Rising incidence of diabetes

Diabetes is one of the fastest-growing health crises globally. A recent report from the International Diabetes Federation showed that 1 in 10, or more than half a billion people worldwide, are currently living with diabetes. More than 90% of individuals with diabetes have type 2 diabetes. Optimal glycemic control is crucial for the management of diabetes. Poor glycemic control has been prospectively proven to cause microvascular complications and increase macrovascular complications over time, underscoring the importance of targeting and maintaining optimum diabetes control. Monitoring of glucose levels through measurement of A1c levels or blood glucose monitoring (BGM) in the context of a diabetes management program has been shown to improve glycemic outcomes. More recently, continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) has been shown to improve A1c levels and time in range in some (but not all) studies in people with type 2 diabetes who require insulin.

