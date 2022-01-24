Negatively interactive effect of chromium and cadmium on obesity: Evidence from adults living near ferrochromium factory.

Body mass index (BMI) and dyslipidemia are indicators of human health and are often associated with high blood pressure. In this study,we explored the relationship between BMI or dyslipidemia and the risk of hypertension and further verified the possible interacting influences of BMI with dyslipidemia on the risk of hypertension. The aim is to explore the possible risk factors of hypertension and to provide scientific basis for the prevention and treatment of hypertension. Eligible subjects were selected from a cross-sectional survey in Changsha City, and we collected relevant data and clinical indicators for each participant. Body mass index (BMI) was calculated as weight (kg)/height2 (m2), and divided into four categories according to the Chinese standard. Dyslipidemia is defined according to Chinese guideline. Unconditional logistic regression models were used for dichotomous variables to determine the risk or protective factors of dependent variables. Multivariate Logistic model was used to study the influence of BMI and dyslipidemia on hypertension. The following indicators were used to assess the interaction effects: (1) Relative excess risk due to interaction (RERI); (2) Attributable proportion due to interaction(AP); (3) Synergy index (SI). SPSS software was used for statistical analysis. A total of 2740 eligible participants were enrolled in the cross-sectional study, of which 765 subjects (27.9%) were diagnosed with hypertension. Multivariate Logistic model showed that overweight (OR: 1.70, 95%CI: 1.39"“2.09) or obese (OR: 2.60, 95%CI: 1.84"“3.66) subjects had a significantly higher risk of hypertension than normal weight people, and underweight was a protective factor for hypertension(OR: 0.52, 95%CI: 0.29"“0.93). People with dyslipidemia have a higher risk of hypertension than those with normal lipids (OR: 3.05, 95%CI: 2.36"“3.90). In addition,there was a significant potentiating interaction effect between overweight or obesity and dyslipidemia(overweight: RERI (1.91, 95%CI: 0.17"“3.66), AP (0.40, 95%CI:0.14"“0.66), SI (2.03, 95%CI:1.11"“3.74) and obesity: RERI (2.20, 95%CI:1.01"“3.40), AP (0.38, 95%CI:0.18"“0.58), SI (1.84, 95%CI:1.18"“2.89), while no interaction was found between underweight and dyslipidemia. Low body weight is an independent protective factor for hypertension, but overweight, obesity and dyslipidemia are risk factors for hypertension, and dyslipidemia significantly shared interactions with overweight and obesity that influenced the risk of hypertension.

