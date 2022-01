With all the rumours of Ross Kemp eying a return to acting and perhaps going back to EastEnders, what do people think of the chances of this happening?. I think it could be a really good time to bring Grant back with Phil facing life behind bars and him looking for someone to look after his business interests. Sharon or Ben could call Grant to comeback. I've also noticed in some recent scenes old photos of Grant in certain scenes in the background in the Mitchell house. Could this be for a reason I wonder?

TV & VIDEOS ・ 4 DAYS AGO