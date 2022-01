The Carter County Board of Education is seeking another school board member to fill the vacant seat in District 5. The seat was vacated by long-time board member Kirk Wilburn late last year, when he accepted an appointment to a vacant seat on the Olive Hill city council. The board moved to fill the seat in their December meeting, appointing Deborah Brown to complete the unexpired term. However after initially accepting, Brown has now withdrawn herself from the role as well. Board chair Lisa Ramey-Easterling said Brown told the board she decided now was not the best time for her to serve in that capacity, so they were accepting her resignation and re-advertising the position.

OLIVE HILL, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO