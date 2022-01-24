ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Former Arkansas Prof Pleads to Lying About Chinese Patents

By Elizabeth Redden
Inside Higher Ed
 3 days ago

A former University of Arkansas engineering professor pleaded guilty Friday to one count of making a false statement to the Federal Bureau of Investigation. According to the plea agreement, the professor, Simon Saw-Teong Ang, made a materially false statement to a federal agent when he denied he was named as the...

www.insidehighered.com

Comments / 0

