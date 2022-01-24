Consumer Finance Bureau Will Study For-Profit College Loans

In a paper released last September by the Brookings Institution, author Alex Engler suggests that the use of algorithms to determine the amount of scholarship (i.e., discount) support students should receive does, in fact, hurt students. He claims that the “prevailing evidence” suggests that scholarship awards are lower when algorithms are used, because they “excel at identifying a student’s exact willingness to pay” to attend a particular institution. Engler goes on to state, in what we believe to be a fairy-land view, that “colleges should not use predicted likelihood to enroll in either the admissions process or in the awarding of need-based aid,” and that decisions should be based only on the candidate’s merit (as if this were an absolute thing and not relative to each institution’s needs).

