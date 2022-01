Palm oil has become an ingredient that is demonized in sustainability coverage, although it’s technically responsible for 1 percent of deforestation, according to a 2018 report. By comparison, beef and soy production drive more than two-thirds of habitat loss in Brazil. Between 2001 and 2015, cattle resulted in 111 million acres of deforestation, four times that of palm oil over the same period. And according to experts such as Chris Sayner — vice president of corporate sustainability at Croda International, a chemical company that supplies ingredients to big personal care brands including L’Oreal and Unilever — the alternatives, coconut oil and soya oil, produce lower yields and so are less efficient uses of land and resources.

AGRICULTURE ・ 3 DAYS AGO