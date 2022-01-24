ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Nigeria-focused Savannah boosts cash flow in 2021

naturalgasworld.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe company's revenues were up 7% year on year while its cash balance increased by 46%. Savannah increased its revenues by 7% to $230.5mn in 2021, after starting gas sales in November from its Uquo field in Nigeria under a new contract,...

www.naturalgasworld.com

naturalgasworld.com

PX Group to operate Norwegian LNG plant

PX Group will operate North Sea Midstream Partners LNG plant [Image: Gasum Group via PX]. UK infrastructure management company PX Group (PX) has been appointed operator of the North Sea Midstream Partners (NSMP) Risavika LNG plant (RLP) in Norway, the company said January 27. RLP uses renewable energy and processes...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Seeking Alpha

ARC Resources: CAD 2 Billion In Free Cash Flow Likely In 2022

ARC Resources has completed the acquisition of Seven Generations Energy and is benefiting from the high natural gas price. The past year has been great for oil and gas producers. The high and continuously increasing prices allowed most companies to rapidly repair their balance sheet and sparked M&A activity. ARC Resources (OTCPK:AETUF) acquired Seven Generations Energy (OTC:SVRGF) to combine the operations to a producer with an average daily output of approximately 350,000 boe/day. Two-thirds of the oil-equivalent output consists of natural gas and with natgas prices are trading at very strong levels.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seeking Alpha

Genetic Technologies reports FQ2 cash flow results

Genetic Technologies (GENE +4.4%) reported FQ2 FY'22 cash balance of A$13.5M and increased customer receipts of A$1.8M further extending runway for growth. The company said ‘One company two brands’ approach leverages EasyDNA acquisition with launch of the Multi-Test product. Genetic said Multi-Test technical validation was completed and submitted...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
TechCrunch

Ghanaian fintech Float raises $17M seed to power cash flow for commerce in Africa

Many startups are solving these problems for African SMBs in one form or another, and the demand for their services has seen Ghanaian startup Float pick up a significant round of funding. The fintech which provides credit lines for businesses has raised $17 million, funding that it will be using to bolster its offerings and expand geographically.
ECONOMY
Deadline

Cineworld Sees Positive Cash Flow In Q4 2021 As October & December Near 2019 Levels

Powered by a slate of major tentpoles including Sony/Marvel’s Spider-Man: No Way Home and MGM/Eon/Universal’s No Time To Die, Cineworld Group reports it generated positive cash flow for Q4 2021. The world’s second largest exhibitor, which owns Regal in the U.S., did not disclose dollar amounts, but released a trading update this morning for the six-month period ending December 31, 2021. The company will announce its full-year results on March 17. Box office and concession revenues saw significant growth across the second half of 2021. Notably, group performance was at 50% of 2019 levels in July, increasing to 90% in October...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
wfmynews2.com

Three ways to solve cash flow problems

Between inflation and supply chain issues, your wallet is taking a hit. Money expert Ja'Net Adams offers three solutions to your cash flow problems.
BUSINESS
Seeking Alpha

New Fortress To Generate At Least $1 Billion In Annual Free Cash Flow

New Fortress has invested around $8 billion over the past 8 years building a world-class, global LNG infrastructure portfolio. After many years of heavy investments (~$8 billion invested in building world-class LNG infrastructure assets around the world over the past 8 years or so), New Fortress Energy (NFE) has started to reap the benefits. Specifically, all eyes are on cash flow generation, as this was the weak point of NFE, until now. The main reason is that it takes quite a bit of time (years) to develop assets (permits, construction, etc.) until they are operational (with all safety measures in place) and reach income generation mode.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
naturalgasworld.com

Angus opens data room for UK Saltfleetby field

The company has received takeover interest from six suitors. London-listed Angus Energy has opened the data room for its flagship Saltfleetby gas asset as its owners consider a sale of the company, it said on January 27. Sound Energy and five other potential buyers have been invited to review the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Seekingalpha.com

Comcast gains amid upbeat cash flow, broadband growth concerns

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) is 2.1% higher on a choppy trading day after its generally upbeat earnings report, where the company topped analyst expectations for EPS and revenue and committed to higher dividends and more buybacks. The fourth quarter wrapped up a full year where the company logged record revenue, EBITDA, EPS...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
naturalgasworld.com

Cooper Energy's sales revenue up 92% in Oct-Dec

Cooper’s realised gas price during the quarter was up 2.75% yr/yr. Australian gas producer Cooper Energy on January 27 reported a 92.2% year/year increase in sales revenue during the three months to December 31 (Q2) owing to higher sales volume and gas prices. The company’s revenue in Q2 was...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
naturalgasworld.com

Elengy signs commercial deals on French LNG storage

The storage facility will be supplied with LNG from Elengy's Fos sur Mer import terminal. French LNG company Elengy said on January 27 it had signed the first commercial agreements on storing LNG at a planned facility in Reichstett in northeast France. The LNG terminal operator signed a memorandum on...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
wincountry.com

GE expects better profit, higher cash flow in 2022

CHICAGO (Reuters) – General Electric Co on Tuesday forecast higher profit and higher free cash flow this year after reporting higher-than-expected earnings in the quarter through December. (Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Editing by Andrew Heavens)
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seekingalpha.com

Doximity Creates Proximity For Physicians And Rakes Robust Free Cash Flow

Doximity has seen its share price slide as it's about to go into Q3 2022 earnings. Doximity (DOCS) is so sticky that it makes other infrastructure SaaS platforms look bad in comparison. For context, Q2 2022 quarter saw net retention rates of 173% for its trailing twelve months. On the...
MARKETS
naturalgasworld.com

Invictus raise A$8mn for Zimbabwe gas project

The Cabora Bassa project comprises the Mzarabani and Msasa gas and condensate prospects, which Invictus describes as "world-class multi-trillion ft3" plays. Australia’s Invictus Energy has raised A$8mn ($5.7mn) to support the development of the Cabora Bassa project in Zimbabwe, it said on January 25. A total of A$8m was...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

Beach reports 16% rise in sales revenue in Oct-Dec

The average realised oil price was up 79% year on year. Sydney-listed Beach Energy on January 25 reported a 15.7% year/year increase in sale revenue during the three months to December 31 (Q2), on the back of higher oil and gas prices. The company’s revenue in Q2 came in at...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
naturalgasworld.com

Cheniere benefits from surging LNG demand: press

European prices, new capacity create record flows at Louisiana gas export terminal. Houston’s Cheniere Energy, the second-largest global LNG operator, had record flows late last week, Bloomberg reported January 21. Natural gas flows into Cheniere’s Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Lousiana hit a record 5.1bn ft3/day on both January...
LOUISIANA STATE
Seekingalpha.com

Independence Contract Drilling: Improved Revenue And Margin Can Bail Out Cash Flow Crunch

ICD plans to exit 2021 with higher drilling rig fleets than Q3. As the industry indicators improve, Independence Contract Drilling (ICD) will take its drilling rig fleets a notch higher by 2022. A higher volume coupled with contract renewals at a high short-term dayrate meant margin going up in recent times. To ICD's advantage, the demand for 300 Series rigs increased due to its focus on longer laterals and improved hydraulics. So, margin expansion was the resulting by-product.
INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

Australia says ready to supply extra LNG to EU

As tensions continue to escalate between the West and Russia over Ukraine, there is a risk over the potential impact on energy supply. Australia is willing to export additional LNG to Europe should Russia decide to cut off gas supplies to the European countries, the country’s trade minister Dan Tehan said on January 27.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

