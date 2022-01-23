ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Farm Bureau Welcomes Trade Progress

Cover picture for the articleThe Biden administration is kicking off the new year with some progress on trade issues. Dave Salmonsen, American Farm Bureau Federation Senior Congressional Relations Director, says one of those issues is dairy trade with Canada under the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement. “The way Canada was administering the program really wasn’t allowing...

