Driving in the snow is just the worst. I chose a career where no matter what, I have to drive in the snow to get to work. We can't take a day off because of bad weather, we have to get to the radio station and give information about the storm. I know firsthand, how hard it is to drive on some Ocean County roads and streets in a snow storm. Thank goodness there's 92.7 WOBM Traffic that will help you get through the snow and which roads to avoid, yes-yes I know shameless plug.

OCEAN COUNTY, NJ ・ 20 HOURS AGO