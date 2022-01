During yesterday’s trading session, the currency pair made an unsuccessful attempt at breaching the critical support at 1.1280 and, at the time of writing, it is heading back towards the resistance level of 1.1330. The forecast is for the retracement to be limited by the resistance level of 1.1360 and for the bears to charge the mentioned support at 1.1280 again afterwards. A spike in volatility is possible in the last hours of the trading session when the U.S. Federal Reserve interest rate decision is to be announced (19:00 GMT).

1 DAY AGO