Movies

Sundance 2022 Review: Mariama Diallo’s ‘Master’ Starring Regina Hall

By Ellen J. Wanjiru
blackfilm.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Master,” the first feature film from writer-director Mariama Diallo, brings to cinematic life an unsettling yet honest account of Diallo’s internal experiences. Told through a horror lens, “Master” follows three Black women striving to find their place in a prestigious New England college built on the site of Salem-era Gallows...

www.blackfilm.com

Screendaily

‘Piggy’: Sundance Review

Spanish filmmaker expands her short film into a bold, bloody and insightful feature. Dir/scr: Carlota Pereda. Spain/France. 2021. 100mins. Built around a sterling central performance by Laura Galán as an overweight teen who is offered an unexpected chance to take violent revenge on her bullies, Carlota Pereda’s feature debut Piggy smartly mashes up thriller, rural drama and comedy elements into a lovingly-crafted, potently atmospheric, and thought-provoking whole — with bucketsful of horrible blood thrown in for good measure.
THEATER & DANCE
ktbb.com

Regina Hall, Sterling Brown, Keke Palmer featured in Sundance Film Festival virtual events this weekend; Mack Wilds hosts ‘Profiled: The Black Man;’ and more

Regina Hall, Sterling Brown and Keke Palmer are among the stars featured this weekend in virtual Sundance Film Festival events. They are participating in the fifth annual Macro Lounge focusing on diversity, inclusion and people of color. On Sunday, January 23, at 1 p.m. PT, Palmer will be featured in...
MOVIES
awardswatch.com

Sundance Review: Regina Hall and Sterling K. Brown preach a committed yet familiar gospel in church satire ‘Honk for Jesus, Save Your Soul’ [Grade: B-]

“You’ve got to be strong to be a First Lady.” That’s a line stated by Trinitie Childs (Regina Hall) early on in Adamma Ebo’s feature debut (which she co-produced with her twin sister Adanne), Honk for Jesus, Save Your Soul, that resonates throughout every moment we spend with her. She is the wife of a predominant Baptist pastor, Lee-Curtis Childs (Sterling K. Brown), and their mega church, Wander To Greater Paths, is in the heart of Atlanta, Georgia, with a predominantly African American congregation. Within the opening minutes of the film, we see footage of the 25,000 members of their church gathering to hear Lee-Curtis’s sermons, while Trinitie proudly looks on. They’ve built a connection and trust with the community for over nine years, which is why when allegations of sexual misconduct about Lee-Curtis were made public, the couple had no choice to go into hiding and shut down their church until these allegations were either handled in court or settled. Not completely unlike the what befell 1980s evangelists Jim and Tammy Faye Bakker and turned into a 2021 film starring Jessica Chastain and Andrew Garfield.
RELIGION
IndieWire

‘Master’ Review: Regina Hall Stands Atop a Towering and Inventive Shot in the Arm for Black Horror

Mariama Diallo’s “Master” isn’t the kind of traumatic horror film that interrogates racism solely as a fright in itself. Diallo is too smart for that. This mesmerizing freak out, a psychologically brutal witch and ghost story, pulls in viewers with smart writing, and even more brilliant performances. It explicates colorism, racial passing, micro-aggressions, and the crushing pressures of Black Excellence not as history-teaching, example-making cudgels, but as illnesses that live and breathe beneath and above the surface of America. Set in the imposing halls of Ancaster College, a prestigious northeastern institution so exclusive it counts itself above Harvard (even FDR...
MOVIES
blackfilm.com

5th Annual MACRO Lodge at Sundance Film Festival

THE 5TH Annual MACRO Lodge at Sundance Film Festival has been 100% virtual this year with an amazing group of panelists and talks to kick off an exciting weekend. Three days of virtual programming from January 21st – January 23rd, have been offered championing diversity, inclusion, and people of color.
MOVIES
blackfilm.com

Ms. Tina Knowles-Lawson at Sundance 2022

We the Culture presents “A Conversation on Black Creativity” feat. Ms. Tina Knowles-Lawson (Sundance 2022). blackfilm.com correspondent Koku Tona attended the “A Conversation on Black Creativity” panel moderated by Michelle Mitchell, Program Manager for the Meta We the Culture program. The first conversation featured Ms. Tina...
MOVIES
GeekTyrant

Sundance Review: LIVING is a Moving and Emotional Drama Starring Bill Nighy

Living is a wonderful little film about an elderly man named Williams who learns that he only has six to nine months to live. The story follows him as he comes to terms with his terminal illness and tries to figure out how to deal with the situation he's found himself in and in the process, reflect on the life that he’s lived.
MOVIES
awardswatch.com

Sundance Review: In Andrew Semans’ tense and terrifying ‘Resurrection,’ Rebecca Hall gets under your skin [Grade: A]

In an opening scene of Resurrection, a film by writer/director Andrew Semans, premiering at Sundance Film Festival, Margaret, played by Rebecca Hall, counsels a young female intern who is having problems with her boyfriend and warns her about the dangers of sadists. In that moment, although nearly imperceptible, there is a shift in Margaret that makes it clear that the comment is coming from a deeper place than simple collegial advice–it feels personal. And thus begins the slow burn of Resurrection, a psychological trauma—sorry, drama—that features an earthquake of a central performance by Hall which will burrow under your skin and make you shiver long after the credits roll.
MOVIES
thefilmstage.com

Sundance Review: 892 is a Modest Adaptation of a Veteran’s Real-Life Nightmare

Following on the heels of his impressive turn in Steve McQueen’s Red, White and Blue, John Boyega does noble work in 892, directed by Abi Damaris Corbin. Boyega stars as Brian Brown-Easley, the 33-year-old Marine veteran who held a bank hostage in order to get a disability check from the Department of Veterans Affairs he was owed. The amount was eight-hundred and ninety-two dollars.
MOVIES
blackfilm.com

Sundance 2022 Review: “God’s Country” Starring Thandiwe Newton

There’s a tone in Julian Higgins’ feature debut, “God’s Country,” that succinctly captures the essence of the film’s narrative in a way that alters how and what we think about survival. It’s dark, heavy, delicate, honest and extreme. Sandra (Thandiwe Newton) is very...
MOVIES
Deadline

Sundance Review: Ricky D’Ambrose’s ‘The Cathedral’

Rarely has a filmmaker kept his central character at such a distance as writer-director Ricky D’Ambrose does in The Cathedral. This is clearly an autobiographical work in some very important ways, and no doubt a purging of some demons as well. And yet the kid here, whose life the film follows from birth to his acceptance at college, has very few lines of dialogue and for the most part remains a cipher. All the same, this is a penetrating look at childhood that, distinctively, focuses more than anything on the foibles and shortcomings of the child’s parents, particularly his father. Workshopped...
MOVIES
Deadline

Sundance Review: Nikyatu Jusu’s Debut Feature ‘Nanny’

Have you ever sensed something is off in your life, and you see the signs but ignore them? Surely, that’s happened to everyone at one time or another. But have those ‘signs’ ever become so surreal and visceral you’re not sure what’s real and what’s reality? That is the core dilemma of Nikyatu Jusu’s horror drama Nanny. The film stars Anna Diop (Titans) as Aisha, a Senegalese immigrant who experiences wild and violent visions she can’t decipher. This is Jusu’s feature film debut competing in the Sundance U.S. Dramatic category.  The film starts with Aisha sleeping; there is a visible spider crawling...
MOVIES
moveablefest.com

Sundance 2022 Review: The Heart Races in Sara Dosa’s “Fire of Love”

“It’s hard for volcanologists to live together – we erupt,” Maurice Krafft tells an interviewer about in “Fire of Love” when asked if there are any other volcanologist couples in the world like himself and Katia Krafft and drawing a blank. It isn’t unthinkable for colleagues working in close proximity to one another to form a bond beyond the job, but it is more difficult to imagine the circumstances necessary to bring together a fit as perfect as the Kraffts, complementary in the few contrasts they have — Katia’s a chemist and Maurice is a geologist — and equally invested in their shared belief that humanity is consistently disappointing them, seeing the start of the Vietnam War as they become adults in the late 1960s after growing up in the shadow of World War II in France, leaving them to immerse themselves in scientific study with the hope that their discoveries will shape future generations.
MOVIES
dailydead.com

Sundance 2022 Review: Chloe Okuno’s WATCHER is a Masterfully Crafted Paranoia-Fueled Thriller

Last year, Chloe Okuno introduced the world to Ratmaa in her “Storm Drain” segment in V/H/S/94, and for 2022, she’s teamed up with Maika Monroe for Watcher, her confidently crafted debut feature film project. In this paranoia-fueled thriller, Monroe’s character, Julia, is transplanted to Bucharest when her husband, Francis (Karl Glusman), has to move there for his marketing job. Francis settles in rather easily, as he’s Romanian and can easily communicate with everyone; Julia, on the other hand, feels immediately isolated upon her arrival, and things only get worse for her as Francis spends more time at work and she’s often left to her own devices as she tries to navigate her way through her new surroundings and her new life. One night, Julia realizes that her neighbor (Burn Gorman) across the street is watching her from his darkened apartment, which does nothing to alleviate her anxieties.
MOVIES
moveablefest.com

Sundance 2022 Review: Isabel Castro’s “Mija” Dares to Dream

“He sounds good, but he’s having a meltdown now,” Doris Munoz tells a seemingly unconcerned stagehand as her client Cuco loses his way on stage at a concert in “Mija,” not knowing the lyrics to the song the band’s playing and doing his best to fake it. The fact that no casual listener would notice this is of cold comfort, and Munoz is more concerned for the musician she’s managed since leaving college than what anyone else thinks, but beyond actually caring for his welfare, the anxiety would appear to tap into something deeper as Isabel Castro’s sensational film makes clear that Munoz feels as if she’s pushed out on such a stage every day as the daughter of undocumented immigrants who has U.S. citizenship, having to put on some kind of facade that everything’s going fine when she feels it’s teetering on the edge of complete disaster.
MOVIES
Screendaily

‘Riotsville, U.S.A.’: Sundance Review

Sierra Pettengill’s impressive archival doc traces the recent history of America’s militarised response to unrest. Dir: Sierra Pettengill. US. 2022. 91 mins. In the mid-1960s, American cities experienced a wave of unrest, prompting the federal government to seek answers for what was causing such violent uprisings. The incisive documentary Riotsville, U.S.A. soberly catalogues what happened next, drawing from archival footage shot either for broadcast television or by the US government to illustrate how systemic racism and increasing police militarisation contributed to a growing inequality within the country. Although Sierra Pettengill’s film will perhaps be most notable for its inclusion of startling scenes from Riotsvilles, model towns built by the US Army to train for actual riots, there’s much here to consider about the American worship of law enforcement and demonisation of dissent.
MOVIES
blackfilm.com

Sundance 2022 Review: ‘Jeen-Yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy’

It was 1998 when Clarence “Coodie” Simmons, a Chicago stand-up comedian and local hip-hop show host, heard a few unfinished tracks at the home studio of 21-year-old producer-rapper Kanye. He was impressed. Coodie knew he was listening to future Grammy-winning material. He‘d seen this kid Kanye around. Everyone in the Chicago hip-hop scene seemed to be talking about him. He was confident, cocky, and definitely talented. After hearing those tracks, Coodie decided to make Kanye the subject of a documentary. This kid was definitely going places and Coodie was interested in seeing where. 24 years of filming later, Part 1 of that documentary, “Jeen-Yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy,” premiered at Sundance 2022.
CHICAGO, IL
Deadline

Sundance Review: Bradley Rust Gray’s ‘blood’

Albeit beautifully shot and made tolerable by the warm presence of Carla Juri in the leading role, blood is a frustratingly indulgent study of emotional recovery after the loss of a loved one. This fourth feature by Bradley Rust Gray is splendidly appointed with locations in Japan and Iceland and an appreciation of emotional openness expressed by all the characters. All the same, the mostly short scenes of recent widow Chloe handling her grief day by day possess little compelling drama and are handicapped by a scruffy Japanese male lead who just doesn’t match up with his appealing female counterpart...
MOVIES

