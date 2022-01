DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Starting next fall, Dallas ISD will be rolling out a full-time virtual school for 3rd through 9th graders. District official say the COVID-19 pandemic has made them realize the need for this option. Monica Morris, a 17-year veteran Dallas ISD educator, says she recently had the opportunity to be a teacher in the district’s virtual academy and learned a lot. “There are kids who didn’t realize that this was their best way to learn until we were forced into virtual learning in the pandemic and now that we know this is their best way, we want to give it to...

DALLAS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO