Mental Health

How to Communicate More Effectively

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI'm taking a week away from the podcast, but I'll be back next week with a brand new episode. In the meantime, I wanted to share an episode of Savvy Psychologist, another fantastic show on the Quick and Dirty Tips network. If you don't already listen to Savvy Psychologist, the start...

Wyoming News

3 Factors Helped Teens Stay Mentally Healthy During Pandemic

TUESDAY, Jan. 25, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Support from family and friends, along with exercise and sufficient sleep, have helped protect teens' mental health during the pandemic, new research shows. The study also found that teen girls have been more likely than boys to suffer mental distress during the pandemic. For the study, researchers analyzed data gathered from more than 3,000 participants, aged 11 to 14, in the Adolescent Brain...
Fearful Attachment, Trauma, Social Anxiety, and Depression

Social anxiety is common, correlated with childhood trauma, and predicts future depression. Depression with and without social anxiety is different in symptom presentation, severity, and treatment. Addressing underlying factors is likely to improve treatment outcomes and quality of life for those with combined social anxiety and depression. By Grant H....
Losing Our Minds: The Challenge of Defining Mental Illness

A compelling and incisive audiobook that questions the overuse of mental health terms to describe universal human emotions. As an Amazon Associate and a Bookshop.org Affiliate, QDT earns from qualifying purchases. Public awareness of mental illness has been transformed in recent years, but our understanding of how to define it...
3 Steps for More Effective Calendly Conversations

Prepare beforehand - Do your homework on your meeting visitors. Next, make sure you let them know the agenda in the first minute of the meeting. And last, if you're running overtime, just be sure to point it out 5 mins before the meeting ends. Respect people and they'll give you more time!
Giving Up? Challenging the Desire to Mentally Check Out

Enduring and persistent stressors can impact our lives, creating fatigue and a sense of loss of control. Cognitive control is motivated by our control system in the brain that is constantly evaluating the value in everything. Perceptions can devolve into simpler contextual evaluations that aren't completely true. Zhuang Zhou, a...
How to Overcome the Negative Voice in Your Head

We’ve all got a voice in our head. (Maybe you can hear yours, right now, reading these words.) And though you’re intimately familiar with that inner voice, since it talks to you all day long, you might be surprised to learn just how incessant it is. According to one study, it can spew up to four thousand words a minute. If you’re awake for sixteen hours, that’s more than 3.8 million words every day. That’s because that voice does so much for you: It helps you keep information in your head (remembering, say, a phone number or items on a grocery list), simulates and plans for upcoming events, like a date or an interview, coaches you through problems, and even narrates your life to make sense of your experiences. It’s a good thing. Mostly.
Mindfulness Is Key to Happiness In Modern Mental Health

Western capitalistic ideals can hurt one's sense of worth, resulting in negative core beliefs like inadequacy and unworthiness. Maslow defines self-actualization as the highest level of psychological development, where personal potential is fully realized. Buddhists believe self-actualization, becoming enlightened by removing suffering and accepting oneself fully, needs to come first.
Detox Your Brain and 'Cleaning Up Your Mental Mess'

Doctor Caroline Leaf has created a 21-day program, consisting of five simple, but mindful, steps designed to rid our minds of toxic thoughts, anxiety, and depression. This brain detox is scientifically proven to impact one's happiness and success. Doctor Caroling Leaf, neuroscientist, author, and speaker at Switch Your Brain, joins Cheddar News to discuss.
Psychosis Is Not Always What It Seems

Psychosis does not always arise because of poor mental health. Writing a prescription does not always sort out a problem and can sometimes worsen it. Listening more closely to a patient can enable a doctor to determine the correct diagnosis. I first saw Clem when she was with her mother,...
How Your Class Affects The Way You Date

The following is an edited extract from The New Laws of Love: Online Dating and the Privatization of Intimacy by Marie Bergström. Marie is a researcher at the French Institute of Demographic Studies in Paris where she has researched online dating platforms and interviewed their users. To present yourself...
When relationships break down, men are at risk of mental illness

A new UBC study confirms that when men transition out of relationships, they are at increased risk of mental illness, including anxiety, depression and suicide. "Most men experienced the onset or worsening of mental illness symptoms during a distressed relationship or following the breakdown of a relationship," says the study's lead author Dr. John Oliffe, a Canada Research Chair and UBC professor of nursing whose work focuses on men's mental health. He noted that marital separation quadruples the risk of male suicide and suggests that distressed relationships as well as separation and divorce contribute to men's mental health challenges.
On-again-off-again love can bring you down

Over time, being in an on-again-off-again relationship can have a lasting negative influence on mental health, research shows. The negative effects sometimes linger on for more than a year, says researcher Kale Monk, assistant professor at the University of Missouri. “We’re seeing several consequences associated with remaining in these relationships,...
Healthy Boundaries for Adult Children of Toxic Parents

Some people continue to play out their childhood patterns because they are afraid if they don't, their parents will stop relating to them. A parent who stops relating to their child may simply be trying to regain control in the relationship. One key to setting boundaries with a parent is...
Do You Feel Me? Here’s a Deep Dive on How to Be Empathetic

Empathy — the ability to connect and relate with others’ minds and emotions — is basically a bridge that helps us meet people where they are, understand what someone’s feeling, and support them emotionally in times of need. Most people tend to be fairly confident in...
Unhealthy Communication Paves Way To Divorce

For a long time, I thought that my communication techniques were flawless when it came to my relationships. By talking and sharing my feelings whenever they popped into the head, I thought I had mastered the art of connecting with my partner.

