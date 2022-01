Games consultant agency RocketRide Games has revealed that it has partnered with Netflix to bring games to its mobile games platform. RocketRide has already brought two titles to Netflix, Dominoes Café and Knittens, with more to come in the following months. Similar to the other games from Netflix, games from the partnership will continue to be available exclusively to Netflix subscribers and feature no in-app purchases or ads.

