ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Could Aaron Rodgers Land with the Philadelphia Eagles?

By Mike Gill
105.7 The Hawk
105.7 The Hawk
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Philadelphia Eagles came out this week and emphatically stated that Jalen Hurts would be their quarterback in 2022. "Jalen knows where he stands with us," Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni said on Wednesday. "He knows he's our quarterback. Jalen knows where he stands with us. I thought he did a...

1057thehawk.com

Comments / 0

Related
phillyvoice.com

Eagles offseason trade candidates, and hypothetical compensation

The Philadelphia Eagles have compiled 10 picks in the 2022 NFL Draft, including three in the first round. As the team continues to build its roster, they could look to add to their draft capital even further by dealing players no longer in their long-term plans. Here are some Eagles players who could be dealt this offseason.
NFL
The Spun

Patrick Mahomes’ Fiancee Has Brutally Honest Admission

After the Chiefs defeated the Bills on Sunday night, Patrick Mahomes’ fiancée, Brittany Matthews, popped open a champagne bottle from her suite. It was a move that didn’t sit well with NFL fans. Several people criticized Matthews for showering fans with champagne. Others didn’t really care because...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Rodgers
Person
Devonta Smith
Daily Voice

Popular TV Reporter Dies At 44

A popular reporter has died at the age of 44. ESPN reporter Jeff Dickerson, who covered the Chicago Bears, died on Tuesday, Dec. 28, from complications with colon cancer, according to a report from ESPN. His wife, Caitlin, died two years ago after years of treatments and complications from melanoma,...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Pittsburgh

Report: Domestic Violence Charges Dropped Against Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins’ Wife

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Domestic violence charges were dropped against the wife of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins, according to a report from TMZ. Kalabrya Gondrezick-Haskins was accused of knocking out one of Dwayne’s teeth when she punched him after a disagreement at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas last July, according to an arrest report. Gondrezick-Haskins told police the couple married in March and they were in Las Vegas to celebrate renewing their vows. (Photo: Provided) The police report said a part of Dwayne’s tooth was found on the floor, though he took to social media to deny anything happened to his teeth after the news broke. Kalabrya was charged with domestic battery, but court records from Jan. 10 show her case was dismissed, TMZ reported Friday. The Steelers signed the quarterback last year after he was released by the Washington Football Team. With the seemingly imminent retirement of Ben Roethlisberger, the team has turned its attention to Haskins and Mason Rudolph, though coach Mike Tomlin said “all options are on the table” when it comes to finding the next starter.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Packers Have Reportedly Signed A New Quarterback

Just days after the end of the Green Bay Packers’ season, the team has added a quarterback to their QB room. According to NFL reporter Dov Kleiman, the Packers have signed former LSU product Danny Etling. “Packers signed a new QB,” Kleiman tweeted. “Former Patriots Danny Etling, per his...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Eagles#Broncos#American Football#Cbssports Com#Philly#Packers#Nfc#Green Bay#Gm
NFL Analysis Network

Could The Broncos Trade For Both Aaron Rodgers, Davante Adams?

The Green Bay Packers could look a lot different in 2022. There is a chance that their two biggest stars, quarterback Aaron Rodgers and wide receiver Davante Adams, both move on this offseason. Could they both end up with the Denver Broncos?. Green Bay is facing some salary cap issues...
NFL
The Spun

Deion Sanders’ Son, Shedeur, Signs Historic Deal

NIL opportunities continue to be a driving force for recruits committing to play for Deion Sanders. And on Thursday morning, Coach Prime’s son Shedeur got to reap some of the benefits of playing under his dad’s Jackson State program. According to reports from Front Office Sports, the Tigers’...
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Dan Quinn Reportedly Wanted 1 Head Coaching Job

Shortly after two head coaching vacancies were filled on Thursday morning, it was reported that Dan Quinn will return to the Dallas Cowboys for the 2022 season. Quinn was considered a popular coaching candidate for this year’s cycle because of the success he had as the Cowboys’ defensive coordinator. Some fans were a bit surprised that he would return to Dallas for another year.
NFL
The Spun

Lovie Smith Is Trending Following The Bears’ Hire

The Chicago Bears have reportedly found their next head coach in the form of Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus. ESPN’s Adam Schefter first reported the news on Thursday morning, revealing that Eberflus beat out Jim Caldwell and Dan Quinn to land the job. Eberflus will get his first...
NFL
105.7 The Hawk

105.7 The Hawk

Toms River, NJ
11K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

105.7 The Hawk plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy